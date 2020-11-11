Sex Reassignment Surgery Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Sex Reassignment Surgery Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The sex reassignment surgery market is expected to register steady growth in coming years owing to an increase in the number of individuals choosing to opt for a sex change surgery. The increasing prominence of such surgeries across the world can be attributed to the rapidly expanding patient pool that is inclined towards undergoing these procedures to better conform to their respective gender identities. In fact, the number of patients opting for sex reassignment surgery has expanded almost four times in the previous years.

Citing an example, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 3,000 trans masculine as well as trans feminine surgical procedures were performed in the year 2016. This shifting trend that is giving an exponential rise to the total number of such surgeries would escalate the market growth in the coming years. Sex reassignment surgery market size is forecast to surpass USD 1.5 billion in value by 2026 globally.

According to recent studies, the number of gender confirmation surgeries from male to female are 3 times more than female to male surgeries. In 2019, male to female sex reassignment surgery accounted for a revenue of over USD 184.6 million. The growth can be attributed to the rise in medical insurance coverage for male to female fender reassignment procedures along with the availability of expert opinions on the medical necessity of gender transition.

Increasing effectiveness of gender transition surgeries is encouraging more population with gender issues to opt for these solutions. The female to male surgeries are divided into chest, genital and facial, operations. The genital surgery encompasses the surgical procedures like phalloplasty and hysterectomy that aids in in transitioning female genitals into male genitals.

Male to female surgeries are bifurcated into breast, genital and facial procedures. The genital surgery is further divided into orchiectomy, vaginoplasty and phallectomy. These surgeries are carried out for restructuring the male genitals into female genitals by altering function as well as appearance.

United States sex reassignment surgery market share is likely to grow at nearly 24.5% CAGR through 2026. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has confirmed that there was an increase of around 20% sex transition procedures in 2016 in the country when compared to the previous year. Transgender men as well as women in the developed countries are inclined to undergo gender change surgery owing to more support and availability, which has significantly triggered the demand for sex reassignment operations.

Prominent players offering different sex reassignment procedures include Yeson Voice Center, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Transgender Surgery Institute of Southern California, Rumer Cosmetics Surgery, Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Phuket International Aesthetic Center, Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center and Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery.

