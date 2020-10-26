Sexual predator abuses a friend’s youngest daughter in Setúbal – Portugal

The defendant, unemployed and now 58 years old, was a neighbor and friend of the girl’s father in Setúbal for about a decade. He received her at his home and attacked her, taking advantage of the child’s father’s absence “to go shopping.”

He locked the door of the room so as not to be surprised and took the youngest, 7-year-old, into the bathroom, where he forced her to have oral sex. The terror that the girl experienced did not end until her father returned, “which happened a few minutes later,” says the public ministry, which accuses the predator of a crime of child sexual abuse.

The investigation responsible for the Setubal PFY revealed that the attack occurred between late 2018 and early 2019. The allegation states that the defendant “took advantage of the trusting relationship he had with the child as a daughter” from his longtime friend, neighbor and regular guest of his house, circumstances that enabled him to be alone with him.

The girl, now 9, was heard about future reminders to avoid testimony during the trial. The defendant has an identity and a residence permit.