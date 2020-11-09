Shirley Bassey: goodbye to the Grande Dame of Pop?

London (AP) – At 83, Shirley Bassey is as glamorous as ever. Before the release of her new album, the singer had her photograph taken in gold for the fashion magazine “Vogue”.

The British pop diva even wore a gold mask, which became world famous in the 1960s with the James Bond title song “Goldfinger” and has been able to call herself “Dame Shirley” for about 20 years.

Even the cover photo of her new studio album, the first in five years, shines with a golden light. The record company calls “I Owe It All To You” a “grand finale”. Is Bassey finally saying goodbye to the music industry after all these years? The title would fit. The record is a thank you to his fans, he says. «My new album celebrates 70 years in the entertainment world. 70 years of support from my fans and 70 years of music “.

In “I Owe It All To You” he presents a lavishly orchestrated blend of covers and new songs. The great British pop lady performs it with her usual verve, a lot of pomp and her theatricality. Her voice, which she temporarily lost in the mid-1980s after the shock of her daughter Samantha’s death, is still powerful.

The 83-year-old dramatically sings “Who Wants To Live Forever” by Queen. Bassey sings the classic “Always On My Mind”, with which Elvis Presley and the Pet Shop Boys have had great success, with an almost contagious melancholy. In between is also a number of big bands that randomly swing like “Look But Don’t Touch”. While recording, she couldn’t stop dancing, according to multiple grandmother and great grandmother. “We had our little studio party.”

Incidentally, the lyrics for the title song come from Basey’s good friend and companion, Don Black. The veteran singer-songwriter wrote Bond’s song “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) for her. The music was composed by British singer-songwriter Jack McManus, born only 20 years after the release of “Goldfinger”.

Barry Manilow’s uplifting and powerful ballad, “I Made It Through The Rain”, is adopted by Bassey as if there was never another version. He knows what he sings about – during his long career he has experienced many ups and downs, both professionally and personally. With its positive message, the song is updated again. “It’s so important to know that everything will be fine and we will make it,” Bassey says confidently.

“The songs I chose all seem very personal and have a connection with my life,” emphasizes the singer. If “I Owe It All To You” were to actually be her latest work, Dame Shirley Bassey was able to say goodbye tailored.