Shortly before the election, the Americans and Trump separated

Republican protests in Democratic California and shopkeepers preparing for conflict and vandalism; Experts warn of the threat to American democracy from Donald Trump and his supporters. Everything about this presidential race looks different.

“Another four years, another four years!” Repeated Saturday (31) a woman repeated the street to reach the sign that is the symbol of the city of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County, California.

The landmark of one of the richest cities in the country was surrounded by white Republicans and disaffected Democrats.

The police have not yet revealed how many people attended the demonstration on Saturday. Last week, according to official figures, 3,000 citizens were there to demonstrate their support for the current re-election candidate, Republican Donald Trump.

To avoid confrontation and vandalism, the police blocked part of the access to the site and declared the event to be illegal at around 3 p.m. But it was too late: young Edward Badalian, currently unemployed, came into physical confrontation with a group of boys who he believes are part of the “anti-fascist movement linked to the American left”.

“I spoke with irony about the failure of socialism and explained why this system wasn’t working and then they came up to me. They tried to tear down my American flag and I didn’t let it,” he explains, his face is covered with marks of aggression.

American naturalized Canadian Lisa Gel said she never felt threatened. She and a friend told the Brasil de Fato report that it was important to her to take part in the demonstration.

Behind the pink mask with the name Trump, the businesswoman declares that she has been a Democrat all her life – until the last election. “I no longer believed in what the Democrats ‘sold’ and although I wasn’t sure about Trump, I voted for him. I don’t regret it and look forward to supporting the president again,” said Lisa.

I think we’re all scared and polarized. The two sides don’t talk to each other

The “we already won” climate of the Republican’s favor, which was largely peaceful and extended into the evening, is felt nowhere else in the most populous and wealthy state in the United States. On the contrary, California has repeatedly voted for Democratic candidates since 1992 and is home to the country’s third largest electoral contingent. It is therefore not surprising that Biden parried a lead of almost 30 points over Trump in the polls.

anxiety

Despite the “lull” in the polls, traders prefer not to take risks. For fear of social conflict, several shops had their entrances, doors and display cases covered with siding and wooden signs. This precaution is to prevent scenes of vandalism such as those seen during protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who was suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, from recurring.

“I’m surprised that these structures were set up for the elections, I’ve never seen that before. I think we’re all concerned and polarized. The two sides are not talking to each other,” said digital product architect Rick Callahan. “This election is really unique and our democracy is at stake with Trump in power,” he added.

Threat to American democracy

Political scientist and professor at the University of Nebraska, Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, agrees. “I am very concerned about American democracy. I had access to data and research and saw that people, especially young people, are much better at accepting a strong leader than having elected representatives. This is a frightening prospect.” told the story.

Almost 240 million Americans can apply for registration to exercise their right to vote. According to the New York Times, 95 million of these have already voted in advance. The number is more than half of the total voters of the last election in 2016, which drew 136.5 million voters.

According to the latest polls, Democrat Joe Biden has a seven point lead over Republican Donald Trump, who threatened to go to court if he lost.

On Sunday evening, the current White House chairman suggested that states like Pennsylvania complete the vote count on election day, November 3rd.

Pennsylvania is one of the so-called pendulum states that sometimes vote for Republicans, now vote for Democrats, and run the course of the elections. “We will take legal action to make this happen,” Trump reportedly told reporters, insisting that the winner be announced on the same day of the election, which is impossible.

Due to the pandemic, all American states began to accept votes sent by mail and to design an electoral structure with their own calendar. In some cases, ballot papers were also counted that were delivered after the deadline, provided the postmark confirms this within the statutory period. For example, in the case of California, all removed ballot boxes will be picked up on Tuesday, November 3rd at 8 p.m.

In response, Trump told Biden on Sunday (1) that the Republican “won’t steal the election”. The statement was given to the press as the Democratic candidate walked out of a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

