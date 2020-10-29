SiC Power Device Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2025 Global SiC Power Device Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

The high demand for automobiles is one of the key factors driving the growth of SiC power device market. Silicon carbide (SiC) has a band gap of 3 eV (electron volt) and high thermal conductivity compared to silicon which is projected to amplify its demand. The increasing demand of consumer electronics and flourishing automotive sector among prominent regions accounts for high product sales globally. Adoption of technologies to enhance power modules favors the SiC power device market. Although, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is likely to impact industry size in the approaching years.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2616836/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Talking of the end use spectrum, the market is divided into automotive, electronics, industry, and others The popularity of automobiles has surged worldwide and their demand is slated to grow substantially over the anticipated timeline. The demand for ecofriendly electric vehicles is projected to increase in the approaching years which will positively impact market size in the ensuing years.

Based on the application spectrum, the market is divided into charging device, motor drives, EV/HEV, and others. The EV/HEV segment is gaining popularity across the globe and is projected to record substantial growth over the anticipated timeline.

Citing the regional landscape, Asia Pacific SiC power device market is projected to lead the business space in terms of market share over 2020-2025. The high demand of automotive and consumer electronics contributes to the market gaining traction. In addition, huge infrastructure investments, investments in power semiconductor industry, and population in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China fuel the market growth.

The leading organizations in global SiC power device market are Littelfuse, Vishay Intertechnology, Rohm, Renesas Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, STMicroelectronics, ON semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, and Cree among others.

Question and Answer: Global SiC Power Device Market

Q1) What are the key factors driving the growth of global SiC power device market?

Answer: The increasing demand for vehicles and burgeoning sales of consumer electronics are the key factors driving the growth of global SiC power device market.

Q2) How does Asia Pacific contribute to SiC power device market revenue?

Answer: The high demand for automotive and consumer electronics, growing population, and surging investments in power semiconductor industry drives the market growth in the region.

Q3) Which companies define the competitive landscape of global SiC power device market?

Answer: The major players in global SiC power device market are Littelfuse, Vishay Intertechnology, Rohm, Renesas Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, STMicroelectronics, ON semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, and Cree among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-sic-power-device-market-analysis-by-application-end-user-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insight-covid-19-impact-and-forecast-2020-2025?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog