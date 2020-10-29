World
SIC’s Gaffe takes Benfica against … Sport in the Europa League – Tv Media
Shortly after the opening whistle of the Europa League game between Benfica and Standard, SIC passed an oracle showing the red symbol, but … Sporting.
The mistake did not go unnoticed and was immediately announced on social networks.
Good incentive gave Sic! Come on Benfica! #BenficavsSporting pic.twitter.com/R9yFKlz6xt
– Already sent DM (@JaMandeiDM) October 29, 2020
And I thought that #Benfica was playing for the Europa League, after all it is with #SportingCP
SIC at its best! #UEFAEuropaLeague #SIC pic.twitter.com/HIEJSgRkk4
– Pedro Ramos (@ pedroramos1987) October 29, 2020
I haven’t seen Benfica in Sic against Sporting in a long time! #sic pic.twitter.com/e6JkJpeUjD
– Already sent DM (@JaMandeiDM) October 29, 2020