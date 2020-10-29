SIC’s Gaffe takes Benfica against … Sport in the Europa League – Tv Media

Shortly after the opening whistle of the Europa League game between Benfica and Standard, SIC passed an oracle showing the red symbol, but … Sporting.

The mistake did not go unnoticed and was immediately announced on social networks.

Good incentive gave Sic! Come on Benfica! #BenficavsSporting pic.twitter.com/R9yFKlz6xt

– Already sent DM (@JaMandeiDM) October 29, 2020

And I thought that #Benfica was playing for the Europa League, after all it is with #SportingCP

SIC at its best! #UEFAEuropaLeague #SIC pic.twitter.com/HIEJSgRkk4

– Pedro Ramos (@ pedroramos1987) October 29, 2020

I haven’t seen Benfica in Sic against Sporting in a long time! #sic pic.twitter.com/e6JkJpeUjD

– Already sent DM (@JaMandeiDM) October 29, 2020

