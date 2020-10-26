Silanes Market Size 2020 Global Industry Trends, Analysis | Forecast To 2024

Silanes Market size is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. Silane also finds application in the manufacturing of solar cells and considering the booming solar energy industry in North America and Europe, it is anticipated that the silane market will register major growth trends through the deployment of increased solar power application in the two regions.

Notably, the global solar photovoltaic capacity, which was 5 GW in 2005, has increased to 306.5 GW in 2016 with Germany alone having installed 41.3 GW of solar PV. In 2016, the solar PV market in the U.S. has been estimated to have worth $4.7 billion with solar technologies being heavily funded and the Solar Investment Tax Credit adding to the incentives of investing in solar power expansion.

Europe silanes market size was valued more than 25% of the total silanes market share in 2017. It is majorly attributed to strong product demand from the automotive industry, restructuring & remodeling construction activities, in the form of fillers, pigments, paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants, etc. In paints & coatings, product is used to improve the adhesion to coated surfaces and bridge the interface between unlike substrates. These trends are projected to help attain significant gains to the global silanes market size by 2024.

Silanes market size for fillers & pigments is projected to witness gains close to 7.5% from 2018 to 2024. The product creates permanent chemical bonds and function as a molecular conduit between organic and inorganic substrates which help in improving and developing new functionalities. Therefore, it is used in kaolin, clay, talc, mica, or quartz which are extensively applicable as fillers in rubber or thermoplastic industry.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

The major regions in the silanes market that are likely to establish a coveted position in the industry and the ones who have major scope for improvement are enlisted in the report. Also, a detailed evaluation of the latest technological advancements in the industry, in tandem with the detailed profiles of the major companies in the market have been given, as well as a unique model analysis.

As per the latest research report, Silanes Market size was over USD 2.3 billion in 2017 and to surpass USD 3.9 billion by 2024. The global market will grow at 8% CAGR between 2018 and 2024.

The report also delivers a concise analysis about the competitive landscape of this industry. All the details of the global silanes market have been outlined in the report in exceptional detail, in a systemic pattern, post conducting a detailed evaluation of the driving factors, hindering parameters, as well as the future prospects of the industry.

According to a report compiled to predict the dominating trend for global construction by 2030, it was noted that U.S., China and India would be the leading countries that world impart a major boost to the global construction industry. It is anticipated that by 2030 the global construction output will grow almost by 85% and generate almost $15.5 trillion in terms of revenue with the three leading countries accounting for 57% of the total growth. The U.S. construction market is expected to expand faster than the China construction market with an annual growth rate of 5% and the former will overtake the latter within the next 15 years.

Some of the prominent silanes market players are Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Corning, Tokyo Chemical, ONICHEM, Evonik Industries, Gantrade Corporation and Air Liquide. Most of the market share contributors are engaged in forming strategic alliances to expand its business presence in the market. For instance, Air Liquide acquired a U.S. based company Airgas in 2016. This move was intended to expand company’s market in the U.S. in industrial gases.

