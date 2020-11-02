Simone de Oliveira: “I never thought I would die and I was never afraid” – Outubro Rosa

Really happy and funny, Simone de Oliveira attended the October Rosa webinar from Máxima to share her testimony as she battled two types of breast cancer. In an interview, she reveals that she was never afraid and that during the operation she was “the only one who knew she would have the whole breast removed”. When the doctor who operated on her asked if she could, she didn’t hesitate. He also tells how he had his first breast cancer in Porto and performed a breast xerography.

Don’t miss this testimony of strength and watch the entire webinar here (again).