Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Is Expected to Witness A Significant CAGR in the Near Future

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market share from manufacturing and logistics applications is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 72.8% over 2018-2024. Automatic guided vehicle is being integrated with SLAM technology to help these vehicles pick and deliver products with the manufacturing system. Also, research and development activities are being carried out to develop manufacturing applications based on SLAM technology to improve its functionality and capability. Such wide-ranging applications of simultaneous localization and mapping technology in manufacturing and logistics segment are likely to upsurge SLAM technology market share.

Rapid adoption of various advanced technologies in several industries has pushed simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market growth at a considerable pace. Technological advancements, urbanization, and industrialization have promoted adoption of robotics, AR, and Internet of Things (IoT), which has resulted in simultaneous localization and mapping technology industry growth. SLAM technology is capable of substituting GPS tracking and navigation in big cities. The technology has the ability to measure physical environment precisely, which will offer prolific growth opportunities to SLAM technology market.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is estimated to exceed 2 billion by 2024.

2D motion has found extensive application in robot mapping technologies and witnessed heavy growth in simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market in 2017. But 3D motion is increasingly replacing 2D motion technology due to the incapability of 2D motion to observe landmarks not falling under its measurement plane. In 2014, Goggle had unveiled Cartographer to run real-time SLAM in 2D and 3D across several platforms and sensor configurations. The cartographer has found wide-ranging applications in mapping transit hubs and museums to enable new visualizations of building structures. To capitalize on the soaring popularity of 3D motion technology, various industry players are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their 3D motion capabilities, which will further impel industry growth.

In 2017, robot platform accounted for about 94.7% in the overall SLAM market. The growth can be attributed to the capability of robots to perform complicated tasks, which requires navigation in complex surroundings without any human help. SLAM technology is being integrated into robots to make them suitable for a diverse range of applications. SLAM integrated robots are capable of providing precise and flexible solutions in car production, military services, space exploration, underwater exploration, remote and invasive surgery. Some more applications of robot platform include investigating hazardous environments, commercializing agriculture, and fixing oil spills among others. SLAM-based surgery robots have the ability to navigate inside or outside the patient’s body and find problems to perform invasive surgeries.

Some of the key simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market players include Parrot SA, Kuka AG, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Apple, Wikitude, and SMP Robotics. A few more industry players are Clearpath Robotics, Ascending Technologies GmbH, NAvVis, Dibotics, Fetch Robotics, and GeoSLAM Ltd. among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope

1.1.5. Definition

1.1.6. Methodology and research parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.1.1. Paid Sources

1.2.1.2. Public Sources

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market 360º synopsis, 2015 – 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Regional trends

2.1.3. Motion trends

2.1.4. Platform trends

2.1.5. Application trends

Chapter 3. Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. SLAM technology industry segmentation

3.3. SLAM technology industry landscape, 2015 – 2024

3.4. SLAM technology industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. SLAM technology industry evolution

3.6. SLAM technology techniques

3.7. SLAM technology industry architecture

3.8. Regulatory landscape

3.8.1. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

3.8.2. Robotic Industries Association (RIA)

3.8.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems Association

3.8.4. U.S. Association for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVUS)

3.8.5. South African Civil Aviation Authority

3.8.6. Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

3.8.7. Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

3.8.8. Unmanned Systems Association of India

3.9. Technology & innovation landscape

3.9.1. Cloud computing

3.9.2. Monocular SLAM

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.1.1. Growth in automation across varied industries

3.10.1.2. Minimal hardware requirement with enhanced accuracy

3.10.1.3. Increasing demand from a varied range of industries

3.10.1.4. Rising prominence of mapping technologies in domestic robots

3.10.1.5. Enhanced adoption of UAV application

3.10.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1. Huge initial investment

3.10.2.2. Increasing safety concerns

3.10.2.3. Technical complexities

3.11. Growth potential analysis

3.12. Porter’s analysis

3.13. PESTEL analysis

