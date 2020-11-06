Singer Dua Lipa: Women need to work harder

Women still struggle in the music industry, British singer Dua Lipa complains.

London (AP) – British singer Dua Lipa (25, “Don’t Start Now”) has criticized the unequal treatment of women and men in the music industry. “One must [als Frau] work a little harder to be taken seriously, ”the two-time Grammy winner told Attitude magazine.

While creating her debut album in 2017, she felt like she had to “prove” that “she wouldn’t just sit in the room waiting for someone to write a song for me,” she said. Many women felt pressured or were afraid of having to continually prove themselves. In early 2020 Lipa released her second studio album “Future Nostalgia”.