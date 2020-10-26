Single Board Computer Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2025

Surging technical advancements in IoT and growing need for smart connected devices is expected to influence single board computer market trends in the coming years. Driven by the advantages such as lightweight, more power efficiency, and compact size in comparison with the multi-board computers, single board computer industry outlook is slated to expand.

Additionally, the features of single board computers are well integrated which helps to enable low cost of manufacturing and augments the components’ demand throughout the various sectors. Single board computer market forecast report anticipates that industry revenue share will surpass $1 billion by 2025.

Technological developments in the semiconductor sector and prevalence of compactPCI (cPCI) technology have been substantially accelerating single board computer market expansion. Industrial technology needs cost-optimized products which are intelligent and appropriate for rough environments to secure longevity. The technology helps to allow platform configuration as per the requirements of the application and makes it accessible. Additionally, the technology offers modularity, robustness, hot swap, dense computing performance, and system management.

The compactPCI technology is being adopted for high-performance applications, including defense, transportation, machine control, mining, and energy, propelling the single board computer market trends. Growing adoption of these components in space applications is providing opportunities to players in single board computer industry.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Single Board Computer Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd.,Anixter International,Belden Inc.,CA Technologies,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Commscope Holding Co., Inc.,Corning, Inc.,Fiber Mountain, Inc.,Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Legrand,Metz Connect, Nexans S.A.,Panduit Corporation,Reichle & De-Massari AG,RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd,Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,Schneider Electric SE,TE Connectivity,The Siemon Company,

North America is one of the key regions which has been propelling the growth of the single board computer market share. The growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of single board computer components throughout the defense and manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, a well-established IoT setup in the region has been consistently increasing the adoption of single board computers in North America.

Asia Pacific single board computers market is also projected to experience the highest growth over 2019-2025 due to augmented IoT expenditure in the region. Also, support from governments for the advancement of smart cities will further amplify the single board computer industry outlook in APAC region.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Single Board Computer Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.2. VME

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.3. cPCI

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.4. VPX

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.5. xTCA

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.2. System Integration

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.3. Customization

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.4. After-sales

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5. Single Board Computer Market, By Processor

5.1. Key trends by processor

5.2. ARM

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2.1. VME

5.2.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2.2. cPCI

5.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2.3. VPX

5.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2.4. xTCA

5.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.2.2.5. Others

5.2.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. x86

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2.1. VME

5.3.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2.2. cPCI

5.3.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2.3. VPX

5.3.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2.4. xTCA

5.3.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.2.5. Others

5.3.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4. Atom

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2.1. VME

5.4.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2.2. cPCI

5.4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2.3. VPX

5.4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2.4. xTCA

5.4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.2.5. Others

5.4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5. PowerPC

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2.1. VME

5.5.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2.2. cPCI

5.5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2.3. VPX

5.5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2.4. xTCA

5.5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5.2.5. Others

5.5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

