Single or double day? Alibaba duplicates the world’s largest online shopping event – Executive Digest

This year, the Alibaba Group will split Singles Day into two periods, increasing both the buying and selling opportunities. It is considered the largest online shopping event in the world and hopes to support the winners presented on its platform at a time when the pandemic is still part of everyday life.

“This year, the festival will expand from” single “to” double “so that retailers can double the promotion of their products in China not just once but twice,” said Jiang Fan, president of Taobao and Tmall websites – trading platforms held by Alibaba.

Usually Singles’ Day is celebrated on November 11th, but 2020 was not an ordinary year. For this reason, according to Fortune, a first edition of the event started yesterday and will continue until tomorrow, November 3rd. In the first 111 minutes of the first day of discounts alone, Alibaba had sales of more than $ 1.49 billion.

The same publication suggests that the pace appears to be slow compared to last year when first-minute sales hit $ 1 billion. In 2019, Single’s Day had sales of $ 38.4 billion. In comparison, Amazon sold $ 6 billion worth of products on Amazon Prime Day.

Knowing this is only the first phase of promotions, consumers can be more cautious with their spending and divide their purchases through the two phases of the event.