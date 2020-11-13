Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2026

Sinus dilation devices market is projected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years owing to increasing demand for cost-effective treatments, reimbursement policies supporting sinus dilation procedures and burgeoning technological advancements. Increasing cases of chronic illnesses as well as growing geriatric population have driven new demand for sinus dilation procedures.

The number of patients suffering from sinusitis has increased worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, in 2018, around 28.9 million U.S. adults suffered from sinusitis. High arrival of patients in hospitals and ENT clinics could fuel the necessity for sinus dilation devices among doctors.

Speaking of balloon dilation, it is pivotal to note that balloon sinus dilation devices segment held a business share of USD 610 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at an unprecedented pace in the following years. This can be ascribed to rising preference for balloon sinus dilation procedures, given its superior efficiency and safety. In addition to these, medical as well as insurance companies are also looking forward to providing reimbursement for procedures that call out for use of such devices.

Sinus dilation devices market is well diversified into some of the major economies including China, the United States, and others. Of these, China is set to produce massive gains across the market, looking forward to depicting a CAGR of 11 per cent through 2026, given a robust presence of large patient pool in conjugation with prolific rise in healthcare expenditure in the country. Believing the statistics put forth by National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 107 million people in China suffer from chronic sinusitis annually. Besides, increased patient cognizance regarding presence of advanced treatments in the country is as well supporting the growth of market in the region.

It is estimated that global sinus dilation devices market would exceed a remuneration of USD 3.3 billion by the end of 2026, primarily driven by increasing cases of chronic sinusitis in the world. Further, expanding technological developments, presence of reimbursement policies for these procedures, and mounting demand for cost-effective treatment are as well propelling the market dynamics currently.

