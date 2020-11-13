SIP TRUNKING SERVICES MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS | SHORETEL INC., LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS, LLC, NTT COMMUNICATIONS CORP., DIGIUM, INC., ONE SOURCE NETWORK, SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.,

SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion from USD 7.4 billion in and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period. New Growth Forecast Report on Global SIP Trunking Services Market, By Type (On-premise, Hosted), Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

By Type (On-premise, Hosted),

Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others),

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The global SIP trunking services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2015, GTT acquires one source network a global data, Internet, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking and managed services. This acquisition will help the company to solidify its presence in SIP trunking market.

SIP Trunking Services Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc., One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp.,

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global SIP Trunking Services Market, by Type

Chapter Four: SIP Trunking Services Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global SIP Trunking Services Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global SIP Trunking Services Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global SIP Trunking Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: SIP Trunking Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

