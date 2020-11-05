Site teaches going to court to ask for the thousand dollars in aid that

A collective of anonymous citizens created a platform with guidelines for emergency aid recipients who felt hurt by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (no party) statement that the amount offered in Brazil would be $ 1,000. The idea is for people to go to court to get the amount declared by Bolsonaro.

At the opening of the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 22nd, the president said he had “provided emergency aid in installments that amount to approximately one thousand dollars for 65 million people.”

The amount is roughly equivalent to R $ 5.5 thousand, while the emergency aid limit, which adds five installments of R $ 600 and four installments of R $ 300, is R $ 4.3 thousand. This means that the total is still R $ 1.3 thousand less than what Bolsonaro estimated.

On the website www.processebolsonarovocemesmo.com.br the collective explains how each beneficiary can claim the missing R $ 1,300 in order to reach the amount specified by Bolsonaro. There are the necessary documents and links to the courts of each state and the progress of the lawsuit.

Civil outrage

One of the project’s creators, who prefers not to be identified, says the project was born out of indignation at the president’s statement. The group is even made up of people who supported Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential election.

We think it’s about asking about the difference.

“The President has a responsibility to the people, that’s in the Constitution. And he is also responsible for his actions. When he goes to the United Nations and tells other countries around the world we have a thousand dollars in emergency aid, we think it’s about asking about the difference. The president made a misleading advertisement, ”he says.

He believes the bill will encourage people to “question the president if he is lying”. “This case was very emblematic and people need to know that they can accuse the President of the Republic of lying.”

Two days after the statement, Bolsonaro justified on his social networks that it was a rapprochement. “I said in my UN speech that the total emergency aid was nearly $ 1000, actually $ 960, but it was enough to hit me,” he commented. “Of the 65 million who received R $ 600, we had 12 million women with children who received twice as much, which increases the average.”

Order refused

Shortly after the Bolsonaro statement, an emergency beneficiary who refused to identify with the press filed a lawsuit against the Union demanding the amount announced by the President in addition to R $ 8,120.00 for moral damages. The lawsuit was then dismissed on October 23.

At the time, federal judge Angelina Costa argued that “complying with the plaintiff’s request would violate the principle of isonomy as it would be the same as being treated in a privileged manner to the detriment of other Brazilians in the same situation.”

The case lawyer, Leila Loureiro, told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that the action was aimed at “reparations of an educational nature”. “The president’s speech has an impact on the head of state. Responsibility in language is necessary; our managers must understand that there is a materialization of language. ”

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas