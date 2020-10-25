Six journalists arrested during demonstration in Luanda – Africa

The President of the Union of Angolan Journalists (SJ) regretted the police’s performance during Saturday’s demonstration in Luanda this Sunday, saying that six journalists had been arrested, one of whom was beaten by police.

Speaking to Lusa, Teixeira Cândido denied the events, saying that three journalists from Radio Essencial and their driver were arrested, two by TV Zimbo (a reporter and a cameraman) and a photographer from the French news agency AFP.

According to Teixeira Cândido, the police forced TV cameraman Zimbo to delete the pictures and attacked the AFP photographer despite identifying himself as a journalist.