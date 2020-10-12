Skin Aesthetic Devices Market New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

Skin aesthetics deals with the enhancement of cosmetic appearance of the skin. Skin aesthetic devices majorly include systems and platforms for hair removal, vascular lesions, tattoo removal, treatment of acne & scars, and rejuvenation of skin. The global skin aesthetic devices market is being driven by factors such as rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures, increase in number of cosmetic surgeries, growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years. However, high cost of surgeries along with clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures are the factors which will impede the skin aesthetic devices market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global skin aesthetic devices.

The skin aesthetic devices market was valued at US$ 1,797.49 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,332.90 million by 2027.

Download sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005399/

Company Profiles

LUMENIS

Cutera inc.

Merz Pharma

Candela Corporation

Sciton, inc.

Fotona

Venus Concept

Allergan plc.

Cynosure

Alma Lasers

The laser skin resurfacing devices captured the largest share in the global skin aesthetic devices market. The growth of the segment is attributed to an increasing adoption of this method due to extended range of advantages as lasers are considered to have multiple benefits and improve the texture and other problems on the skin such as acne, fine lines, wrinkles, scarring and others. Moreover, the ease of use facilitated by these devices making them ideal to be used by healthcare professionals across the world is also projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Cosmetic surgery, also known as aesthetic surgery, is an operation that improves a person’s look. Such operations include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, and rhytidectomy or facelift. The most popular surgical cosmetic procedures in 2017 were breast augmentation, followed by liposuction and eyelid surgery. The primary purpose of cosmetic surgery is to enhance an individuals’ appearance. Size acceptance, body positivity, and fat activism are now part of the cultural lexicon. Yet, according to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS), reported that nearly a quarter-million more cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018 than in 2017.

According to an international study on cosmetic procedures, total surgical procedures increased by 5.4%in 2018. The US witnesses maximum number of medical surgeons, with 7,009 plastic surgeons. Additionally, the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures has risen steadily over the past five years. They are thereby driving the market for skin aesthetic devices during the forecast period.

The skin aesthetic devices market, by end user, is segmented into medical spas and beauty salons, hospitals and aesthetic clinics, home settings. In 2019, hospitals and aesthetic clinicssegment captured the largest share in the global skin aesthetic devices market. Significant market share of the segment and growth is attributed to exposure to global trends, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles are among the common factors that are resulting into the increasing number of visits to these institutes, followed by the growing number of procedures being performed. According to a study performed by the American cosmetic industry, the number of nonsurgical procedures performed in 2018 increased by 461% since 1997. Cosmetic treatments are known to have a major impact on the confidence and self-image the people seeking those treatments, and this factor that would continue to boost the popularity of various cosmetic enhancement procedures, such as nose jobs and breast enhancements, in the coming years. These procedures are safely conducted and do not require long waiting as well as recovery time. Moreover, the procedures can easily be performed multiple times in the outpatient facilities.

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By Product

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

Micro-Needling Products

Light Therapy Device

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By Treatment

Skin Tightening

Instant Rejuvenation

Body Contouring

Laser Lipo

Other Treatments

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By End User

Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics

Medical Spas and Beauty Salons

Home Settings

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005399/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com