Sleep Tech Devices Market Analysts Expect Robust Growth In 2025

Sleep tech devices market size is set for a robust growth trajectory, with a slew of devices promising better sleep through smart accessories, wearables and apps. Amid prevalence of short sleep duration, end-users are overwhelmingly embracing sleep tech devices. Alarmingly, CDC has warned that 35% of adults get less than 7 hours of sleep per night. Getting enough quality sleep has become indispensable for immune function, metabolism and cognition. Accordingly, stakeholders are vying to cash in on and expand their product penetration across regions.

Sleep tech devices market trends allude an upsurge in the use of sleep gadgets among people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Obstructive sleep apnea segment registered over 24% revenue share in 2018 and is expected to observe substantial growth during the assessment period.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4405

It has been observed that people inflicted with psychological disorders become soft target of sleep diseases and as such prefer specialty clinics. Nonetheless, healthcare professionals actively working in specialty clinics recommend sleep trackers and sleep enhancing devices to boost mental health. Global Market Insights, Inc. has predicted specialty clinics segment to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 16.5% during the assessment period. Accordingly, traction towards specialty clinics is set to fuel sleep tech devices market trends.

Europe is witnessing an influx of sleep tech devices on the back of alarming concern of sleep deprivation observed among both generation X and millennial population. Moreover, baby boomers are suffering from chronic ailments which hamper their sleeping habits. Inevitably, stakeholders are overwhelmingly investing in Europe market. As such, Europe sleep tech devices market revenue share was pegged at over 26% in 2018 and will continue to thrive during the assessment period 2019-2025.

Prominent players in sleep tech devices industry are embracing strategic initiatives such as product roll outs, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), collaboration and geographical expansions. Notably, Oura Health rolled out its new brand MOMENT in May 2019. Apparently, advanced features in Oura rings allow it to gain insights into meditation, breathing exercises, namely. Some of the leading players in sleep tech devices market are Philips, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Samsung, Casper, and Nokia, among others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4405

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 6. Sleep Tech Devices Market, By Application

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Insomnia

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.3. Obstructive sleep apnea

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.4. Narcolepsy

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Sleep Tech Devices Industry, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Specialty clinics

7.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

7.3. Direct to consumer

7.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospital

7.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2018 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/sleep-tech-devices-market