Slovakia tested half of the population for Covid-19 in just one day – World

Half of the Slovak population was tested for Covid-19 on Saturday. According to The Guardian, the rest of the population will be tested this Sunday.

These tests come after the announcement two weeks ago that rapid tests would be conducted to look for the new coronavirus across the country’s population over a ten-year period. “It will be an unprecedented operation in Slovakia. If we decide that it should be a compulsory test, we have to change the law,” Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said at the time.

The aim is to prevent further incarceration in the country of 5.5 million people. According to the Slovak government, 2.58 million people were tested on Saturday, of which 25,850 (1%) tested positive and should be quarantined.

Although free and voluntary, those who do not wish to take the test must adhere to the mandatory quarantine. The Prime Minister apologized for pressuring the people to participate, but argued that the situation justified the action: “Freedom must be added to the responsibility of protecting the weakest among us.”

The unprecedented test plan is being closely monitored by other nations, writes the British newspaper.