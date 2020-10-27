Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Share, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Sludge dewatering equipment is designed to scatter water from solids using force, including vacuum and centrifugal motion. Also, this equipment is to treat chemical constituents and pathogens. The sludge dewatering is used for both the approach of decentralized and centralized means of treating the sewage produced during industrial and municipal treatment.

Aerobic treatment systems, septic tanks and bio filters are the majorly used decentralized equipment. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Further, strict government regulation regarding wastewater and sludge treatment produced by the residential and industrial area along with the government investments to promote research and innovation actions aiming at improving wastewater management.

According to the European Union in November 2017, Europe and India has joined hands to support research and innovation to improve water quality. The allocation of the European Union to India, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Science & Technology has organized an event on 3rd November 2017 with an aim to present their joint call on research and innovation to improve the quality of water. There both countries, Europe and India has invested funds around USD 30 million in order to improve the wastewater management, drinking water and real time monitoring and control systems. At the EU-India Summit 2016, the usefulness to address these issues was recognized. These investments may support research in real- time monitoring and control systems which is primarily used to improve the quality of ground water that has a positive impact on sludge dewatering equipment market. However, high cost of these equipment is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

ALFA LAVAL

Aqseptence Group.

Atara Equipment Ltd.

Dewaco Ltd

Era Hydro-Biotech Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Flo Trend System Inc.

Komline-Sanderson

Kontek Ecology Systems Inc.

Sebright Products, Inc.,

Suez Environnement,

The regional analysis of global Sludge Dewatering Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region due to increasing volume of sludge from commercial and residential sectors. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Belt Filter Press

Centrifugation

Rotator Disc Press

Screw Press

By Application:

Municipal Sludge

Industrial Sludge

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

