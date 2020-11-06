Small farmers discuss the role of social movements

Last Friday (30) the Small Farmers Movement (MPA) hosted an online seminar on the topic of the 2020 election and its relationship to the agendas of social movements, particularly the demands and projects of the peasantry.

Leaders and activists from the 17 states in which the movement operates, as well as strategic partners who have acted in line with the farmers’ agenda, attended. Tarso Genro (former mayor of Porto Alegre and former governor of Rio Grande do Sul) and José Genoínio (former deputy and president of the Labor Party) were invited to analyze the situation.

Josineide Costa, leader of the movement in Piauí, and Rafaela Alves, leader in Sergipe, recalled that the MPA had recently published a guidance document proposing reflections and positions on the elections that took place about two weeks ago between leaders and the militancy base were shared.

In the document, the MPA reaffirms its conviction as a social movement to stick to the agenda of a life project for the rural and urban people and to hoist the banner of the Farmers Plan for Rural Development and Healthy Food Production Agroecology as a Way to social justice, overcoming inequalities and creating the necessary conditions for a decent life for the farmers and employment for the people in the city.

“The movement’s participation in the elections must be guided by greater reflection on the direction of local politics, the presentation of demands and issues of interest to the whole population, and deepening the sense of popular participation and democracy “said Rafaela.

“The MPA understands that there is a need to understand the disputes over ideas and projects that are being made explicit at this time in order to link the movement’s themes to a popular project for Brazil,” added Josineide.

Genoíno expressed great concern about the crisis the country is in, from economic and social to health problem. “It is an extremely serious situation where the social problem is worsening and in this sense the election is an important moment to bring the national issue into the local debate, bring the micro and the macro together and bring the political controversy onto the agenda to bring the country’s reflex with the local agenda and vice versa, “affirmed Genoíno.

For the ex-MP, the election is a crucial place for “the dispute of conscience, to clear up hearts and minds, to politically clarify the conscience of the people in terms of our alternatives”. From this perspective, Genoíno points out the importance of conquering the space in town halls and city councils in order to gather strength and signal for a government program that can actually change people’s lives.

“Not only can we occupy government and stay in government, we have to change people’s lives in our program in terms of health, education, welfare, family farm, support for small and medium-sized businesses, in popular homes.” in taxing the richest under the municipalities. ”

In order to make all this possible, in the opinion of the Führer, the transforming role of radicalism must first be assumed. “We have to apply what the crisis teaches. The crisis radicalizes by itself and we cannot be afraid of radicalization. We need to be clear to confirm the solutions to this situation. We must show that our territories are not isolated islands by an impassable wall of this general crisis, on the contrary, it is connected and reflected by it. “

In view of his ideas, Genoíno returned to a topic that he had defended in several areas: “We will only be able to face the current situation if we find ways to make the protagonism of people feasible, to discuss forms of participation To enable the population. ”

In addition to the farmer segment, which also included the public he spoke to, he recalled that a large field-city alliance between the various sectors of the workforce is necessary to develop other segments of common interest such as the housing movement, the LGBTQUI + -Movement that are indigenous to add, women’s movements, black movement, hit by dams, landless among other things.

“The contribution that social movements can make in this situation during and after the election process is extremely important,” stressed Tarso. “Today’s political struggle in micro, small and medium-sized towns and cities is crucial and we need to restore this debate from concrete proposals,” he added.

According to the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul, the process of democratic-revolutionary transformation of the country will take place slowly and cumulatively, since “it is unlikely that there will be a major political rift such as has occurred in other countries in the past “.

One specific point that Tarso highlighted and that is to be developed from the local areas is the deepening of the relationship between the peasant worker and the town worker, thereby encouraging the breaking of historical exploratory tools that could be noticed in different regimes that deepen among the Means of capitalism.

“What needs to happen today – and we already have concrete examples – is for this process of urban-rural articulation to intensify,” he added, recalling initiatives developed by popular governments to bring food producers closer to workers that they need for their consumption.

“We had some experience in this pandemic process, in the distribution of food, in the abolition of the forms of distribution of capitalism, in the interruption and blocking of the cycle of socio-metabolic reproduction of capital, which is caused by the constant presence of appropriation and distribution structures and enslavement arises for the price on both sides, “said the former governor.

For Tarso, it is possible from the town halls to promote higher forms of urban-rural relationships, an alliance system that supports sustainability, disrupts this circulation process and creates a direct relationship between urban workers and farm workers for the direct forms of articulation in the process of the circulation of production and consumption: “It would be a” concrete way of articulating the solidarity between workers and peasants “if workers exploited in the countryside today were allowed to present their products to workers exploited in the city today.

