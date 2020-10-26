Small Off-road Engines Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2020-2026

Rapid technological advancements in the automobile sector to favor small off-road engines market outlook by 2026

The small off-road engines (SORE) market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth on account of growing application in the agricultural and industrial sector. SOREs are compact gasoline-powered IC engines that come handy for low duty machines and equipment. Rising cases of power outages caused by hurricanes, thunderstorms, or some other grid failure issues have accelerated the demand for independent power sourced small engine generators over the years. With growing cases of power cuts, Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that the small off-road engines market might reach USD 14.5 billion by the year 2026.

In terms of engine displacement, small off-road engines can be categorized into 500cc to 800cc, 100cc to 500cc, and 100cc segments. The 500cc to 800cc engine segment is projected to register steady growth due to its growing use across multiple end-use sectors like construction and automotive. These engines generally power products like golf carts, snowmobile, portable tampers, utility vehicles, concrete saws, mortar mixers, pumps, and boring units.

Increase in development of small sized utility vehicles designed specifically for carrying out operations in the agricultural sector may favor 500cc to 800cc small off-road engine market growth. In 2019, Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles, an ATV manufacturer in India, launched a versatile 800cc small tractor dubbed Powerland 900d for farmers to help them easily conduct ploughing, towing, and spraying activities across agricultural settings as well as run required power tools.

Based on distribution channels, the SORE market is mainly divided into aftermarket distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Out of these, aftermarket suppliers segment is estimated to witness massive gains, registering a growth rate of almost 5% throughout the predicted timeframe. Aftermarket equipment have a low replacement rate and is comparatively cheaper than OEM engines.

According to McKinsey, a series of technological and geographical advancements are predicted to disrupt the automotive aftermarket in the upcoming 5 to 10 years. A report suggests that the global aftermarket industry may increase to around EUR 1,200 billion by 2030, registering a growth rate of 3% p.a.

On the regional front, Europe is considered to be a prominent market for small off-road engine manufacturers and is poised to accrue remarkable growth over the coming years. This growth can be contributed to the proliferating demand for the product across domestic, construction, and automotive units located across countries like Germany, Russia, and France. Europe houses a large number of golf carts, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicle manufacturers.

Prominent companies operating in the SORE market are concentrating their efforts on technology advancement, mergers & acquisitions strategies, and geographic expansions. Currently, the global landscape is led by companies like Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Engines, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Kubota Corporation.