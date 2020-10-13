Small Scale LNG Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

Latest research document on ‘Small Scale LNG’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Linde AG (Germany), Wartsila (Finland), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), General Electric (United States), ENGIE (France), IHI Corporation (Japan), Gazprom (Russia), Novatek (Russia), Dresser-Rand (United States), Prometheus Energy Company (United States), PLUM ENERGY (United States) and Excelerate Energy L.P. (United States)

What is Small Scale LNG Market?

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the type of natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for shipping and storage. Small-scale LNG refers to transportation from liquefaction terminal to regasification terminals through tankers, ship, and trucks. The small scale LNG market has high growth prospects owing to the rise in demand for sustainable energy sources. For instance, according to the United States Department of Energy in 2017, the U.S. exported over 700 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the form of LNG in large LNG tanker ships. And as of March 2018, U.S. LNG has been delivered to 27 countries on five continents. Further, market players are focusing on the development of small- and mid-scale LNG terminals expected to drive the demand for small scale LNG over the forecasted period.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Small Scale LNG Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Liquefaction Terminal, Regasification Terminal), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Marine Transport, Industrial & Power), Infrastructure (Truck Fuelling Stations, Bunkering Vessels, Bunker Barge, Bunkering Terminals, Storage Hubs, LNG Storage, Regas Facilities, Truck-To-Ship Bunkering, LNG Trailer), Modes of Supply (Trucks, Trans- Shipment and Bunkering, Pipeline & Rail)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Small- And Mid-Scale LNG Terminals.

Increasing Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals for Small Scale LNG.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Governmental Initiatives to Develop Alternative Energy Supply.

Rise in Need for Clean and Sustainable Sources of Energy.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Expensive Supply Chain of Small Scale LNG.

High Initial Investment Associated With For Small Scale LNG Terminals

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Small Scale LNG from Developing Economies.

Rise in Application of LNG as Fuel in Power Generation and Transportation.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Small Scale LNG Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Small Scale LNG market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Small Scale LNG Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Small Scale LNG; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Small Scale LNG Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Small Scale LNG market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

