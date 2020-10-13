Smart Agriculture: Practices And Methods Of A Modern Concept

Smart agriculture market is expected to grow US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016. Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non – vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for efficient production of livestock.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is upcoming technological advancement in this field. It is predicted that the upcoming technological advancements in this industry would enable the farmers to regulate the requirements of a crop at any explicit location and instant in a way that will be increasingly accurate, and from a distance. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the development and adoption of smart agriculture techniques. The future technological advancement in the smart agriculture is expected to ease out the lengthy procedures involved in crop production and also support in making the supply chain of this market more effective.

Key Players:

AGCO Corporation

Ag Junction Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Deere & Company

Raven Industries, Inc.

Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Precision Agriculture

Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Agriculture Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Agriculture Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Agriculture Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Agriculture Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Agriculture Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

