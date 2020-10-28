Smart Baby Monitor Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis By Leading Countries, Regions Forecast To 2020-2027

Global smart baby monitor market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1810.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the substantial rise of women working population globally.

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market By Product (Audio & Video, Tracking Devices, Internet), Connection (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application (Home Family, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Smart Baby Monitor Market

Smart baby monitor can be defined as the electronic consumer goods that is used for constant monitoring of babies present in households. These products provide real-time information regarding the babies as they are installed close to them and are able to provide live video, audio, location and track the activities of baby while reporting them directly to the parents over the smartphone apps.

Market Drivers:

Enhancement of birth rate from European region is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the volume of nuclear families with working parents acts as a market driver

Increasing awareness regarding the safety of children amongst parents; this factor is expected to boost this market growth

Product innovations and technological advancements giving rise to enhanced benefits such as real-time tracking and communicating ability of parents with children is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Growing incidences of infertility due to high-stress lifestyles and environments is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of preference among parents to leave their kids alone due to concerns regarding their safety and security restricts the market growth

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global smart baby monitor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart baby monitor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart baby monitor market are SAMSUNG; Motorola Mobility LLC; Safety 1st; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Miku Inc.; NETGEAR; SUMR Brands; VTech Communications, Inc.; Lorex Technology Inc.; Medisana AG; Angelcare Monitor Inc; Infant Optics; Newell Brands; Levana; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Withings; Snuza International among others.

