Smart Education Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2025

Surging incorporation of smart devices in modern classrooms across various schools and higher education institutions is a key factor driving the growth of smart education market. Other factors such as inclination towards using connected devices in education sector and increasing significance & utilization of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and e-learning are also aiding the market expansion.

Various governments across the globe have temporarily shut down educational institutes in order curb the spread of COVID-19. However, the pandemic has created lucrative growth opportunities for smart education market since it has revolutionized the online learning landscape, refreshed crisis management strategies and reshaped application processes.

As per component type, worldwide smart education market is split into software, services, and hardware. The report states that hardware segment is predicted to expand considerably during the forecast period.

In terms of the regional landscape, global smart education market is divided into Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific with primary focus on countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Canada, U.S., U.K., France, Germany, India, Japan and China. According to the research document, Asia-Pacific smart education industry is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR through 2025, with China being the major revenue pocket.

The prominent companies operating in global smart education market are Saba Software Inc., NIIT Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Infrastructure Inc., Ellucian, Smart Technologies, Adobe Inc., Pearson Education, Cisco Systems Inc., Blackboard Inc. and Boxlight Corp. among others.

