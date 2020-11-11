Smart Electric Meter Market 2020 Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Based on phase, the smart electric meter market outlook is bifurcated into single phase and three phase segments. Among these, the single phase segment is projected to accrue substantial gains over the estimated timeline, given their suitability in high capacity industrial facilities as well as in utility-supported power networks. Escalating rate of urbanization, alongside propitious regulatory policies aimed at upgrading small-scale industries in developing economies will stimulate smart electric meter market growth from the segment.

Rapid industrialization and the subsequent surge in electricity demand from commercial and residential sectors is likely to propel smart electric meter market share over the forecast spell. Growing investment interest in digitalization of electrical systems, coupled with efforts to expand grid infrastructures will further boost industry growth.

The rising prevalence of electrification across the globe is encouraging the adoption of more efficient energy technologies worldwide. For instance, in India, the SMNP (Smart Meter National Programme) launched by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is aimed at the eventual replacement of over 250 million regular meters with smart meters across the country. Initiatives such as these could, in turn, significantly augment smart electric meter market dynamics over the coming years.

AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) technology is gaining rapid traction over the years. This is attributed mainly to the mounting expenditure on infrastructure development, as well as rising investments for the modernization of healthcare services.

The onset of commercialization worldwide has also triggered considerable interest in the automation of meters. This is aimed predominantly at catering to non-revenue electricity and mitigating risk of power thefts, which is thereby expected to add impetus to smart electric meter market trends over the estimated timeline.

To that end, based on U.S. Energy Information Administration reports, in 2018 over 86.8 million advanced metering infrastructures were installed across electric utilities in the United States.

The implementation of stringent regulatory norms and incentives towards power outage reduction is also anticipated to accelerate smart electric meter market expansion across the utility secret.

The adoption of smart and efficient monitoring and control devices is facilitating better billing accuracy in the service sector, in applications such as private offices, data centers and government buildings, among others.

For example, a report from the EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) revealed that states with smart meters installed demonstrated an average rise of nearly 25% in billing compared to those with conventional meters.

Meanwhile, the rising demand for reliability in power supply for engineering processes such as hospitality, education, logistics, oil & gas, etc. will add impetus to the adoption of three phase smart meter systems. Consistent development in residential establishments, as a result of a surge in populations and per capita incomes, is contributing heavily to the adoption of smart metering systems. Furthermore, industry dynamics are poised to witness a substantial boost over the projected timeframe, as public and private investments for carbon footprint mitigation, IoT expansion and renewable technology adoption continue to surge.

The MEA smart electric meter market is anticipated to observe a commendable growth trajectory over the forecast period, owing to the booming real estate industry in the region, as well as rapid developments in the service sector. Investments for smart infrastructural development are becoming more prominent, which could in turn lead to a more favorable smart electric meter market forecast in the years ahead.

Moreover, more government scrutiny on non-electricity revenue, power outages and thefts, in the form on various mandates and initiatives will further augment the industry outlook.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimates and forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart electric meter market 3600 synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Application trends

2.1.3 Technology trends

2.1.4 Phase trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Smart Electric Meter Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor matrix

3.3 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3.1 Aclara Technologies LLC

3.3.2 Siemens

3.3.3 Honeywell Elster

3.3.4 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

3.3.5 Sensus

3.3.6 Genus Power Infrastructure Limited

3.3.7 Iskraemeco Group

3.3.8 Itron Inc.

3.3.9 Landis+Gyr AG

3.3.10 Kamstrup A/S

3.3.11 HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.1.1 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA)

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.2.1 EU Directives

3.4.2.2 Third Legislative Package

3.4.2.3 Data Protection Directive

3.4.2.4 Legal processing of the metering data

3.4.2.5 UK

3.4.2.5.1 The Coalition and Conservative Governments

3.4.2.5.2 The Smart Metering Implementation Programme

3.4.2.5.3 The Smart Energy Code

3.4.2.5.4 The Energy Efficiency Directive

3.4.2.5.5 Smart Meter Policy Framework Post 2020

3.4.3 Sweden

3.4.4 Germany

3.4.5 France

3.4.6 Ireland

3.4.6.1 The National Smart Metering Programme

3.4.7 Netherlands

3.4.8 Italy

3.4.9 Asia-Pacific

3.4.9.1 India

3.4.9.1 Meter standards And specifications

3.4.9.2 Retrofitting of old meters

3.4.9.3 Australia

3.4.9.4 China

3.4.10 Japan

3.4.10.1 Fourth Basic Energy Plan

3.4.11 South Korea

3.4.12 Middle East & Africa

3.4.12.1 UAE

3.4.12.2 Oman

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Favorable government regulations

3.5.1.2 Renewable energy integration to smart grid infrastructure

3.5.1.3 Effective monitoring & control of energy consumption

3.5.1.4 Limits the electricity theft

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 End-user resistance

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter’s Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Price trend analysis, By technology (USD/Unit)

3.9 Price trend analysis, By region (USD/Unit)

3.10 COVID-19 impact on the overall industry outlook

3.10.1 Top 10 countries impacted by COVID- 19

3.10.2 Optimistic

3.10.3 Realistic

3.10.4 Pessimistic

3.11 Communication protocols used in AMI/AMR

3.11.1 Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

3.11.2 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

3.12 Competitive Landscape, 2019

3.12.1 Strategy Dashboard

3.12.1.1 Aclara Technologies LLC

3.12.1.1.1 Agreement

3.12.1.1.2 Partnership

3.12.1.1.3 Acquisition

3.12.1.2 IBM

3.12.1.2.1 Agreement

3.12.1.3 Siemens

3.12.1.3.1 Acquisitions

3.12.1.4 Trilliant

3.12.1.4.1 Acquisition

3.12.1.4.2 Agreement

3.12.1.5 Kamstrup A/S

3.12.1.5.1 Partnerships

3.12.1.5.2 Acquisition

3.12.1.5.3 Agreements

3.12.1.6 Osaki Electric Co. Limited

3.12.1.6.1 Partnership

3.12.1.7 Sensus

3.12.1.7.1 Agreements

3.12.1.8 Iskraemeco Group

3.12.1.8.1 Agreements

3.12.1.8.2 Partnership

3.12.1.9 Badger Meter Inc.

3.12.1.9.1 Awards

3.12.1.9.2 Collaborations

3.12.1.10 Genus Power Infrastructure Limited

3.12.1.10.1 Partnership

3.12.1.11 ABB

3.12.1.11.1 Acquisition

3.12.1.12 Itron Inc.

3.12.1.12.1 Agreements

3.12.1.12.2 Acquisition

3.12.1.12.3 Collaboration

3.12.1.13 Landis+Gyr AG

3.12.1.13.1 Partnerships

3.12.1.14 Schneider Electric

3.12.1.14.1 Memorandum of Understanding

3.12.1.14.2 Acquisition

3.12.1.15 HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

3.12.1.15.1 Product Launch

3.12.1.16 General Electric

3.12.1.16.1 Partnership

3.13 PESTLE Analysis

