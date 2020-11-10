Smart Gas Metering Systems Market by New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2020 – 2024

A fundamental vertical of the sustainable & smart technologies industry space, smart gas metering systems market has evolved as a highly lucrative business sphere. The increasing consciousness regarding energy conservation and saving has triggered the adoption of next-generation technologies that have outdone the traditional utilities used across the electricity sector. This paradigm shift has been taken note of duly by regional governments and regulatory bodies as well, that have been striving by the hour to adopt energy saving devices. Indeed, many regional governments have already begun to implement IoT based gas metering techniques across residential and commercial sectors, providing a major impetus to the overall smart gas metering systems market outlook.

Given that energy conservation has emerged as a major global issue of concern, smart gas meters have been forecast to help toward building an efficient energy network in the near future. Having recognized their potential, numerous governments, have started deploying high-tech smart meters in order to provide the benefits of clean energy products and digital technologies to grid operators and homeowners. The British government has been particularly proactive in this regard, and even plans to deploy next-generation smart gas meters for individual household usage. This installation is certain to help consumers monitor energy supply and tariff for time-based energy usage.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1234

As per reliable estimates, the United Kingdom presently has around 7.7 million smart gas and electricity meters installed across the nation. Indeed, the UK government aims to have close to 53 million smart meters live by the end of the decade. UK’s mission is being actively supported by Landis+Gyr, one of the key players of smart gas metering systems market. In fact, the firm has been working on a special technology for years and has recently rolled out the SMETS2 for British Gas customers. SMETS2 is apparently renowned for seamlessly switching energy suppliers post installation and would help to bring about novel innovations in smart gas metering systems industry.

Similar to Landis+Gyr, numerous other companies in smart gas metering systems market have been striving to bring about unique product offerings, on the grounds of which they have been inking strategic agreements with leading firms. In 2017, SK Telecom signed a MoU with Chongqing Gas, the Economic and Information Commission of Chongqing Province, and China Mobile for developing IoT assisted remote gas metering systems across Chongqing. The arrangement enabled users to monitor gas usage through smartphones in addition to helping metermen detect potential gas leakage. The ability of such utility devices to be operated via smartphones and desktop PCs will boost product demand, thereby driving smart gas metering systems market trends.

The adoption of smart gas meters has observed an escalating rise lately, pertaining to their incredible benefits. In accordance with the same, governments have been taking the necessary steps to implement a next-generation energy network, apart from the aforementioned initiatives. Energy companies have also been looking forward to innovating products with maximum operational efficiency. Research & developments programs are thus rampant in smart gas metering systems market. All in all, powered by a highly supportive regulatory landscape and a proactive competitive spectrum, smart gas metering systems industry size has been forecast to surpass USD 9 billion by the end of 2024.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1234

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.1.1 Initial data exploration

1.1.2 Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3 Industry insights and validation

1.1.4 Market definition and forecast parameters

1.2 Data sources

1.2.1 Secondary

1.2.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart gas metering systems market 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Smart Gas Metering Systems Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 UK

3.5.3 Germany

3.5.4 France

3.5.5 Ireland

3.5.6 Netherlands

3.5.6.1 Legal and Regulatory Status

3.5.6.2 Implementation Status

3.5.7 Luxembourg

3.5.7.1 Legal and Regulatory Status

3.5.7.2 Implementation Status

3.5.8 Italy

3.5.8.1 Legal and regulatory status

3.5.9 Japan

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Favorable government directive

3.6.1.2 Energy conservation

3.6.1.3 Workforce management and operational efficiency

3.6.1.4 Improved customer service and billing accuracy

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Privacy concerns

3.6.2.2 Volatile pricing index

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Price trend analysis

3.8.1 AMI price trend, by region

3.8.2 AMR price trend, by region

3.9 Consumer requirements

3.10 Technology landscape and trends

3.10.1 Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

3.10.2 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2016

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.12.1.1 Itron

3.12.1.2 Honeywell

3.12.1.3 EDMI

3.12.1.4 Xylem

3.12.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/smart-gas-metering-systems-market