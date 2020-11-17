Smart HVAC Controls Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2024

Speaking with respect to the geographical penetration, North America is anticipated to help impel smart HVAC controls market, primarily on account of the harsh climatic conditions in some of the continent’s zones and the large-scale adoption of smart homes. Customers are seamlessly adopting the product to enable control over temperature & humidity to enhance their home comfort. Rapid development in the building automation sector and widespread technology adoption in the country is expected to propel the demand for these products in the region.

Tagged as one of the most profitable investment ventures of the recent times, smart HVAC controls market has made its presence felt owing to the ongoing trend of reducing energy consumption. Not to mention, the growing prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT) that has paved the way for building components to be connected to the Internet, resulting in the expansion of the building automation sector, has also led to smart HVAC controls market retaining a profitable position worldwide.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/710

Smart HVAC systems provide the ability to fine-tune temperature, air quality, humidity, and several atmospheric factors in homes and offices. These systems are equipped with high precision sensors for regulating and maintaining air quality and temperature, further improving occupant’s health and physical well-being. Indeed, the product can significantly reduce energy consumption and can easily adapt to changing environmental conditions while detecting need for maintenance. Using both advanced hardware and software technology these systems offer enhanced compatibility with smart devices while sustaining the concept of IoT, that has consequently propelled smart HVAC controls market trends.

As far as lowering energy consumption is concerned, smart HVAC modules are seemingly the most energy efficient appliances in modern automated buildings. According to reports, traditional HVAC appliances represent 61% of residential energy consumption in the UK and Canada and 43% in the U.S. The International Energy Agency (IEA) claims that smart HVAC control systems offer controlled use of energy, as the system maintains specific heating, cooling, and ventilation requirements, avoiding access energy consumption while considering end-user comfort. Powered by the robust requirement to optimize energy consumption, smart HVAC controls market is thus on its way to garner substantial popularity ahead.

Building automation has lately gained commendable momentum, given that it has been proven to significantly reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs for home owners. Reports from the Buildings Performance Institute Europe (BPIE) 2017, claim that by adopting building automation, owners can reduce energy consumption by around 27% in households, while using smart technology can save an average of 23% of energy consumption in commercial offices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that adopting digitalization could save around 10% of total energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings by 2040, with efficiency gains largely depicting themselves in cooling and heating applications, specifically with the deployment of smart thermostats and sensors. This has gradually led to a rise in the number of more and more automated buildings, that would eventually result in the expansion of smart HVAC controls market.

Reportedly, residential users are installing smart HVAC systems to ease the deployment and accessibility of heating and cooling systems. The improved efficiency and convenience of offered by these products has encouraged users to install the systems across homes and offices. Due to the compatibility of these products with smartphones and IoT, users can effectively precool and preheat their homes or offices using a dedicated app from afar. The product can also effectively offer information about air quality, maintenance, energy consumption and energy efficiency – in a nutshell, information that can be used by building managers, home owners, energy grid managers, and maintenance staff to take necessary steps for lowered energy consumption.

The demand for smart thermostats has also helped uplift the smart HVAC controls market share, especially on account of the product’s extensive demand in colder countries. Smart thermostats use high precision motion and door sensors to save energy by automatically turning off when residents are sleeping or away from home. These low cost, easy to install devices have reportedly gained popularity in colder countries including Russia, UK and Germany, UK. Easy configuration and integration with smartphones and other home appliances have encouraged users to implement these systems on a large scale, augmenting smart HVAC controls market size.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/710

Propelled by the fact that smart HVAC enables users to control conditions like temperature, humidity and even fragrance in homes and offices, and helps maintain air temperature and quality at optimum levels, these devices are used extensively to improve the quality of life for occupants. The growing integration of these HVAC systems with smart phones and home appliances and the expansion of the building automation industry will massively augment the smart HVAC controls market size in the years to come.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions & scope

1.1.2. Assumptions, methodology & forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart HVAC controls market 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Regional trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Application trends

Chapter 3. Smart HVAC Controls Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.2.1. Smart homes industry landscape

3.2.1.1. Smart homes market size & forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.2.1.1.1. North America

3.2.1.1.2. Europe

3.2.1.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.2.1.1.4. Latin America

3.2.1.1.5. MEA

3.2.2. IoT industry landscape

3.2.2.1. IoT market size & forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.2.2.1.1. North America

3.2.2.1.2. Europe

3.2.2.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.2.2.1.4. Latin America

3.2.2.1.5. MEA

3.2.3. Building automation industry landscape

3.2.3.1. Building automation market size & forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.2.3.1.1. North America

3.2.3.1.2. Europe

3.2.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.2.3.1.4. Latin America

3.2.3.1.5. MEA

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Technology providers

3.3.3. Manufacturers

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5. End-user landscape

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology and innovation landscape

3.4.1. Demand Control Ventilation (DCV).

3.4.2. Direct Digital Controls (DDC)

3.4.3. Variable Air Volume (VAV)

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing product development and innovation initiatives by the manufacturers

3.6.1.2. Growing demand for cloud computing in HVAC

3.6.1.3. Growing need of energy efficiency in North America

3.6.1.4. Growing adoption of building automation in the U.S.

3.6.1.5. Stringent regulations pertaining to energy efficiency in Europe

3.6.1.6. Wide adoption of IoT technology and smart homes in Germany

3.6.1.7. Growing need to reduce operational costs and improve employee comfort in industrial sector in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.8. Growing construction market to boom the adoption of HVAC controls in Asia Pacific and Latin America

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High initial costs of products

3.6.2.2. High risk pertaining to security flaws

3.6.2.3. Growing complexity regarding upgrading the existing HVAC systems with smart controls

3.6.2.4. Lack of awareness regarding energy efficiency

3.7. Price trend analysis, 2013 – 2024

3.7.1. North America

3.7.1.1. Commercial

3.7.1.2. Residential

3.7.1.3. Industrial

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.2.1. Commercial

3.7.2.2. Residential

3.7.2.3. Industrial

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.3.1. Commercial

3.7.3.2. Residential

3.7.3.3. Industrial

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.4.1. Commercial

3.7.4.2. Residential

3.7.4.3. Industrial

3.7.5. MEA

3.7.5.1. Commercial

3.7.5.2. Residential

3.7.5.3. Industrial

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Supplier power

3.9.2. Buyer power

3.9.3. Threat of new entrants

3.9.4. Threat of substitutes

3.9.5. Internal rivalry

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2017

3.10.1. Company market share analysis

3.10.2. Strategy dashboard

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/smart-hvac-controls-market