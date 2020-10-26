Smart Speaker Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2024

Smart speaker market has been the recipient of a plethora of megatrends that are indeed underlining its massive expansion. Pioneered by Amazon, the Echo made its mark as the first product to debut across this business space in 2014, post which the smart speaker industry is witnessing an inflection point with the influx of new players in the business wanting exploiting the future growth prospects. Speaking of which, the last three years have also witnessed the incursion of Chinese competitors in smart speaker market, leading to a massive diversification in the product landscape.

The recent trends of IoT and artificial intelligence have had a commendable impact on the development of smart speaker market. The robust proliferation of the internet has further aided smart speaker market growth in the last few years. Apart from the rising penetration of consumer electronics and high demand for wireless connectivity, technological interventions have also allowed manufacturers to introduce products that are not confined only to playing music, but have extended their applications to problem-solving, setting reminders, streaming of news and music with a single voice command. Integration of virtual assistant software has further played a pivotal role in reshaping the business model of prominent contenders. Google Home, for instance, powered by Google is profoundly considered one such technological breakthrough.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1757

The smart speaker market is anticipated to experience commendable owing to a surge in the penetration of smart homes across the globe. The growing network connectivity along with the increasing need to enhance consumer convenience are also expected to drive the demand for these speakers.

Intelligent home appliances like humidifiers, Ikea lightbulbs, salt shakers, and thermostats are being integrated with smart speakers by notable firms in recent times. For instance, in 2018, the smart speaker Sengled was launched by Baidu that also performed the functions of an intelligent light. Such innovations and technological advancements would further stimulate the smart speaker market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Smart Speaker Market. They are as follows:

ams AG, ATI Automation, Baluff AG, Bionic Robotics, Baumer Group, Carlo Gavazzi, Cognex, CAPTRON Electronic GmbH, Datalogic, Daihen Corporation, EPSON, FANUC, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, iniLabs, Infineon Technologies, Keyence, MaxBotix, OMRON, OptoForce, Roboception, Robotiq, Rockwell Automation, SensoPart, SICK AG, Schneider Electric, Turck, Velodyne

rowing concerns with regards to the product compatibility are predicted to restrict the smart speaker market to an extent. Newer devices like Samsung Bixby and Sonos One in fact are witnessing compatibility issues with devices like LIFX, Philips Hue, and WeMo range of switches from Belkin. A number of devices and standards support only one system.

For example, Amazon Echo is not compatible with Google’s Casting technology while Google Home is not compatible with Amazon Fire TV. This may possibly constrain the demand for smart speakers going forward, however, it is prudent to mention that industry contenders are rising to the challenge and working toward eliminating these restraints that may curtail the revenue graph of smart speaker.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1757

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Smart Speaker, By IVA (Revenue, Shipments)

4.1. Key trends in smart speaker by IVA

4.2. Alexa

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

4.3. Google assistant

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

4.4. Siri

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

4.5. Cortana

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

Chapter 5. Smart Speaker, By Application (Revenue, Shipments)

5.1. Key trends in smart speaker by application

5.2. Personal

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

5.3. Professional

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

5.4. Commercial

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/smart-speaker-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com