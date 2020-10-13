Smart Textile Market Size 2020 | Brief Analysis by Top Companies-DuPont de Nemours & Co.,Gentherm Incorporated ,Sensoria

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 104 pages, titled as ‘Global Smart Textile Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as Heart rate monitors, Pedometers and Motion sensors, Small Wireless Sensors”. Major Players, such as DuPont de Nemours & Co.(United States) , Gentherm Incorporated (United States) , Sensoria Inc. (United States) , International Fashion Machines, Inc. (United States) , Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (Netherland).The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.

Summary

Industry Background:

Smart textile are the resources that can sense and respond to the environmental or external conditions. Sensors and nanotechnology are the significant factors of the global smart textiles market. Active fabrics, passive smart fabrics and ultra-smart Fabrics are the categories of the smart textiles. Application included gadgets, smartphones, smart watches, wristbands, wireless sensors, heart rate monitors, pedometers and motion sensors. For military and defence sector Smart textiles used in GPS trackers, helmets, wearable robots and other equipment. IT companies are working with textiles for generating e-textiles. Also, athlete’s cloths having biosensors, which will help to upsurge growth in global smart textiles market. The market for Smart Textile is expected to register a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Request in Sports and Fitness Sector, Cost of Small Wireless Sensor is Low and Up surging Demand of Great Quality Fabric.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident “Trending Devices such as Heart rate monitors, Pedometers and Motion sensors, Small Wireless Sensors”. Major Players, such as DuPont de Nemours & Co.(United States) , Gentherm Incorporated (United States) , Sensoria Inc. (United States) , International Fashion Machines, Inc. (United States) , Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (Netherland) , Textronics, Inc. (United States) , Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (United.Kingdom.) , Interactive Wear AG (Germany) , Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) and Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) etc. have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 22 March 2018, NIKE Inc. acquired Zodiac for quickening Nike’s digital transformation, improving data and analytics abilities.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Textile Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Textile Type and Applications

2.1.3 Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Smart Textile Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Smart Textile Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Smart Textile Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Smart Textile Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Smart Textile Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Smart Textile Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Textile Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Smart Textile by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Smart Textile Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Smart Textile Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Smart Textile by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Smart Textile Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 South America Smart Textile by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8.1 South America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 South America Smart Textile Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 South America Smart Textile Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.3 Brazil Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Argentina Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.5 Colombia Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.2 South America Smart Textile Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.1 South America Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.2 South America Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.3 South America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.3.1 South America Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.3.2 South America Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 South America Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8.4.1 South America Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

8.4.2 South America Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

9.1.3 Saudi Arabia Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

9.1.4 UAE Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

9.1.5 Egypt Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

9.1.6 Nigeria Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

9.1.7 South Africa Smart Textile Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

9.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

9.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

9.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

10 Global Smart Textile Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

10.1.1 Global Smart Textile Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

10.1.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

11 Global Smart Textile Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Smart Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

12 Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.1 Global Smart Textile Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

12.2 Smart Textile Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

12.2.1 North America Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.2.2 Europe Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.2.4 South America Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Market Forecast (2018-2023)

12.3 Smart Textile Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

12.3.1 Global Smart Textile Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

12.3.2 Global Smart Textile Market Share Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

12.4 Smart Textile Market Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

12.4.1 Global Smart Textile Sales Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

12.4.2 Global Smart Textile Market Share Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

….Continued

