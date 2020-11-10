Smart Transportation Market Report in Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

As per estimates, smart transportation market size is anticipated to increase commendably in the ensuing years, with a target valuation of USD 130 billion by 2024. In the forthcoming years, vehicle ownership is likely to be displaced with the rapid proliferation of Mobility-as-a-Service technology. Smart transportation market is expected to witness an altogether new scenario of ride-hailing services and pilotless vehicle options, revolutionizing the automotive & transportation space in its entirety.

With the robust penetration of smart technologies in the transit space, smart transportation market has been progressing at a prodigious pace in the recent years. The growth can be aptly credited to the efforts of the automotive industry players that have been striving to bring in innovative products to the masses. However, the governmental bureaucracy is also to be accredited with some appreciation, given that these authorized bodies have been extensively adopting smart technologies to solve traffic problems, in addition to providing substantial financial support for modernizing transportation.

Urban planners along with technology experts are focusing on building smart cities that will use automated transportation, smart grids, artificial intelligence and digital sensors. Such cities are expected to become a hub for the expansion of the smart transportation market. Furthermore, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) will also be playing a major role in popularizing smart transport, extending its reach across the masses. Indeed, it is being speculated that smart transportation market will emerge as one of most revolutionizing business spaces of the 21st century.

China, the biggest automotive market across the globe, has been highly proactive in improvising its automobiles, thereby emerging as a pivotal contributor in smart transportation market. The nation has seemingly deployed intelligent transportation systems such as traffic signal control systems, variable message signs, car navigation, speed cameras and automatic number plate recognition. This is being done primarily to update transportation systems and resolve various social issues that are often indirectly related to poor transportation. In fact, one of the most iconic instances demonstrating China’s proactiveness in smart transportation industry is the construction of an intelligent highway equipped with battery chargers, solar panels and mapping sensors all along the 1.08 km stretch.

China also aims at ensuring that at least 10% of all automobiles across the country are electric vehicles. This would warrant that smart highway projects such as the aforementioned are always on the run, thereby providing an added growth avenue for smart transportation market. The Intelligent Transport System Association of China has recently even declared an investment of USD 30 billion in the intelligent transport industry by 2020 that would help construct electronic charging systems and encourage green transport system.

Dubai has recently joined the trend of smart city development. Apparently, under the umbrella of the Dubai Plan 2021, the government is aiming at transforming infrastructure, designing ambitious projects and providing citizens with enhanced benefits. The regional smart transportation market has witnessed increased investment under the Dubai Plan, as transportation is being viewed as a key pillar to the development of a smart city.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has implemented unique smart car rentals that can be collected by tech-savvy commuters on an hourly basis and returned to kiosks located close to metro stations. Apparently, estimates claim that 40% of slow traffic movement in Dubai is caused by drivers looking for a parking spot. On these grounds, intelligent parking systems are being developed that will guide drivers to find parking spots near their destination. Safety of bus commuters is also being developed by the installation of a system of buses that will assess the physical condition of the driver and identify signs of exhaustion or illness. It has been estimated that IoT technologies can amplify Dubai’s potential value to reach $5 billion by 2019.

Smart technology, ideally, is still a long time away from reaching market maturation. Besides, even regulatory systems have much progress to make with regards to helping existing roads adapt to the new smart mode of travel. However, smart transit systems offer ubiquitous connectivity, remote sensors, dynamic traffic signals and vehicular communications – commendable social and economic benefits that are certain to aid smart transportation market emerge as a mainstream vertical.

Experts point out that between 2035 and 2045, the advent of autonomous vehicles can save around 585,000 lives while reducing commuting time by 250 million hours per year on a global basis. Also, machine directed vehicles are likely to stray from distractions and will contribute towards improving highway safety. According to certain statistics, autonomous vehicle technology is expected to add $7 trillion to the global economy by 2050 when they will come to constitute more than half the new vehicles sold worldwide.

