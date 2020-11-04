SNS delays could increase even further, warns Court of Auditors – Executive Digest

A Court of Auditors report on the impact of covid-19 on activity and access to the National Health Service (SNS) shows that delays in public hospitals can only increase.

“The restoration of activities that were not carried out due to the pandemic must be done as part of additional care in clinical practice, with the risk that the capacity installed in the NHS will not be sufficient to meet this surge in demand without the sharp increase in times of waiting to be dealt with, ”states the document published this Tuesday.

The recovery of overdue activities “may justify the extraordinary creation of specific incentives in the SNS funding system, in addition to the use that the ministry gives to all existing mechanisms and without prejudice to their reinforcement,” it said. The analysis therefore suggests a financial incentive for the NHS to make up for delays in consultations and operations.

In addition, the report warns that “the National Health Service should recognize best administrative practices for restructuring services and reviewing and adapting emergency plans in order to understand the trade-off between organizations and assess allocation of resources for treating patients with Covid-19 in view of the need to diagnose and treat other diseases, even if they are not urgent. “

The experts also warn that the difficulties will persist. “The challenge of the appropriate allocation of resources and the necessary regulation of the service levels provided remains in the present and in the near future.”