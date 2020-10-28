SNS is better prepared for pandemics, say hospital administrators-society

The National Health System is now better prepared for Covid-19. This emerges from a study published on Wednesday by the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators, which warns of the need to “not be on guard” when fighting the pandemic.

The opinions of health managers were gathered as part of a survey for a paper entitled “Learning with covid-19” which also highlights the need for new household and professional reinforcements.

A report following the study said there was a “quick learning curve” in responding to the pandemic and many of the changes that have occurred, and that the lessons learned will serve to “cement a stronger, more efficient and coordinated health system”.

For the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators (APAH), the pandemic challenged many beliefs, opened up new unknowns about what the “new normal” in hospitals and health centers will look like, and created “expectations and opportunities to change the way how.” Things are done “.

According to respondents, “many challenges remain for the future,” with the most important being “attention to forgotten or delayed episodes” during the pandemic.

The report also states that “new budgetary and professional reinforcements will be required and the significant transformation, coordination and management experience that emerged during the pandemic will be further consolidated and assessed”.

The study not only describes the way health units have been organized as part of contingency plans, but also reports on the reality of “health professionals exhausted from endless hours”.

Between September 12 and October 5, 34 telephone interviews were held with presidents of boards of directors of hospital centers in the National Health System, presidents of boards of hospitals in the autonomous regions, with regional health secretaries (Azores and Madeira) and presidents of the board of directors of regional health administrations.

According to the APAH, the study aimed to assess the reforms carried out during the pandemic, anticipate the future and create a “constructive dialogue” between managers, health professionals and government agencies.