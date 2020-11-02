SNS24 Line founds the asymptomatic patient care group Covid-19 – Society

The Ministry of Health has just launched a process to recruit and select health professionals to strengthen the SNS24 line. This time the government intends to conduct a survey on the exclusive care of asymptomatic patients in Covid-19.

This measure takes place at a time when the hotline has an unusually high need, even in times of a pandemic, and more and more patients are infected with coronavirus who do not show any of the most common signs of the disease.

The selected people will be the subject of a one hour distance learning course.