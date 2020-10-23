“So nobody takes you seriously”: PSD criticizes the government’s “zigzags” and calls on the Portuguese not to allow themselves to be infantilized – politics

This Friday, the PSD sharply criticized the way the management of the Covid-19 pandemic was carried out, demanding that “the Portuguese should not be infantilized” and that “zigzags” like “all for home, all for the.” Beach”.

During the first intervention in the debate on the PSD law, which makes the use of masks mandatory in the street, the deputy chairman of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs, Marques Guedes, sharply criticized the actions of the authorities, without indicating whether he was more concerned Prost turned to the government or the government.

“To win we need clarity, truth and trust, we don’t infantilize the Portuguese with silly talk about the Portuguese miracle, we don’t punish them with the ideological prejudice of the omnipotence of the National Health Service (…), don’t confuse them with successive zigzag lines : Everything for the home, everything for the beach, everything outside of churches and cemeteries, everything for political demonstrations and winds, “he criticized.

“So nobody takes you seriously,” he added.

Marques Guedes also noted the shortage of healthcare professionals and a consolidated plan “of the public, private and social capacities installed for this fall / winter” as well as greater systematic testing capacity.

“We do not have to and do not have a role model, coherent and not unpredictable, reliable and not based on propaganda,” he said, looking “on the verge of ridiculousness” at the allegations that criticism of the authorities is lacking at the moment, as suggested by the director general for patriotism Health indicated.

The PSD MP pointed to the use of a mask as a “paradigmatic example” in which the authorities resisted its usefulness for “months”, recognized this flaw and recommended its use in public spaces “under pressure from the PSD”.

Marques Guedes defended that the PSD proposal, which proposes the mandatory mask in public spaces, “polish common sense and only sin late,” and called for the vote today in general, in the professional and in the global finals, for that the diploma can be sent for announcement “immediately”.

“Too much time has already been wasted,” he appealed.

The PSD bill provides for the mandatory use of renewable masks in public spaces for three months and fines between 100 and 500 euros for defaulters.

The diploma states that the use of a mask – which cannot be replaced by a visor – is mandatory for people over ten years of age for access, traffic or durability in public spaces and streets, “if that is recommended by the health authorities physical distance proves impractical “.