Social movements come together to open the Week Against Hunger

Popular movements in the country, in the city, in the water and in the forests participated this Monday (12th) in the start of the National Food Week, a series of actions to denounce the government of Jair Bolsonaro (without party) and to point out ways Food insecurity.

The day tries, among other things, to expose the return of hunger, the rise in food prices and the federal government’s vetoes of the Law of Assis Carvalho (PL 735), which is supposed to guarantee the production of food by family and farm agriculture.

The end of the National Food Week will take place on Friday (16), the International Day of Action for the food sovereignty of the peoples and against transnational corporations.

:: With lunch and panels, Coletivo Banquetaço starts a series of actions against hunger ::

Opening speeches for the day, Adília Nogueira of the Workers for Rights Movement (MTD) stressed that the current model of food production and distribution only serves large companies, not people.

“We are trying to challenge the model, this food insecurity system that we are experiencing. The food that comes to cities due to the logic of the market has brought us many diseases and not the health we are looking for, ”he said.

She stressed that the fight for food security must be for the whole population, encouraged by popular movements. “The struggle for the right to food cannot be a one-off or corporate struggle. The fight for the right to adequate food is an anti-imperialist fight. It is not only an economic dispute, but also an ideological dispute. “

The food that comes to cities due to the logic of the market has brought us many diseases.

Selma Dealdina from the National Coordination of Articulation of Black Rural Quilombola Communities (Conaq) blamed Bolsonaro for the worsening hunger in the country in recent years. “People are hungry. It’s a situation we didn’t think would come back anytime soon, ”he complained.

She praised the role of solidarity in the fight against malnutrition. “In the end, families are still in need, but in the end it is solidarity that saves and brings food and comfort to many families.”

We must break the suppression of ultra-processed foods

For Célia Xákriabá of the Brazilian indigenous movement, the solution to hunger in Brazil is above all the maintenance of territories. “There is no food sovereignty if there is no freedom in our areas. There is no democracy if there is no demarcated indigenous territory. There is no food autonomy if there is no re-democratization of land use, ”he said.

João Pedro Stedile of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) reminded that in addition to hunger among Brazilians, there is a great deal of malnutrition, which is mainly caused by profit interests. “There are many people who eat, but they don’t eat the nutrients necessary for healthy health and a good life. We must break the suppression of ultra-processed foods, which are not food, just goods. “

Remember: Point-to-Point: Learn about the MST’s Defended Agricultural Reform Plan

Stedile defends measures aimed at workers to overcome food insecurity. “The policies that are necessary for people to have access to food are first and foremost about having jobs and income. It is the job and income of the workers who live in the city that give him the security not to go hungry and the dignity to choose what to eat. “

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas