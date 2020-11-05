Social security did not pay unprotected workers € 438 in support in July, August and September – Executive Digest

According to the Público newspaper, there are informal and unprotected workers whose activity has declined over the summer and who have not yet received exceptional social security support in July and August.

This support, set at € 438.31, was announced in June to help those excluded from the previously announced measures. It was regulated by law in the supplementary budget in July.

According to Público, installments for the months of July, August and September are overdue. The government justifies the delay with operational problems and does not guarantee that Social Security will regulate payments this month.

About ten thousand citizens have applied for the benefit, said Deputy Foreign and Tax Minister António Mendonça Mendes in statements to the newspaper.

“For those who are waiting for support, every missing day is an eternity, but the effort that Social Security has been asking for over the past year is absolutely enormous,” said António Mendonça Mendes.

The official added that he was “convinced that this installment will be paid in the near future” although he had not given a specific date.