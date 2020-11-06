Social security removes forgotten older hospitals. Some have lived in the units for years – Executive Digest

Due to the pandemic, patients who have already been discharged but remain in hospital for lack of external help will be removed from hospitals by social security. Most of the patients who have left are elderly with no family background and have gone home, reports the Público newspaper.

The Social Security Institute has taken exceptional measures to remove these types of patients from hospitals, who have sometimes been hospitalized for years. The aim is to reduce the pressure on healthcare facilities and the number of beds available.

“It is a waste of high daily cost hospital beds that should be dedicated to patients who are sometimes waiting for a seat in the emergency room,” said Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto clinical director José Barros in statements to the public.

In several hospitals, these cases of “social hospital stays” have halved. Patients will now be integrated into structures of the National Integrated Continuing Care Network and into nursing homes.

In 13 hospitals in the greater Lisbon area, 130 people are still being hospitalized unnecessarily. “The vast majority are dependent, of whom 63 (48.5%) are 80 years or older,” said the Lisbon Regional Health Administration.

According to the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators, 1,500 beds were occupied by these patients in May.