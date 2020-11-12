Sodium Chlorite Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 6.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Emerging Players – Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema

This influential Sodium Chlorite Market report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The analysis is fragmented by key players, gauge patterns, most recent market investigation, application utilization and significant land profits. Moreover, Sodium Chlorite Market research report likewise gives an attentive examination of the present condition of the market which covers a few market elements.

Summary of the Report

Global sodium chlorite market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is high demand for the chemical in wastewater treatment and water purification applications. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Major Key Players of the Sodium Chlorite Market

Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Tractus, Alfa Aesar, ABI Chem Germany, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Tractus, 3bsc.com hairuichem, among others.

Market Scope, Segments and Forecast of the Sodium Chlorite Market

The Sodium Chlorite Market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand of the product across different end-use areas. On the basis of product, geography and application the market is bi-furcated into different sub-segments as per the feasibility check and market estimation from 2019 to 2026 have been provided for these segments.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Sodium Chlorite Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Geographical Coverage of Sodium Chlorite Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Market Definition: Global Sodium Chlorite Market

Sodium chlorite is one of the materials which are highly soluble in water. It is inflammable in its purest form but at the time of decomposition it releases oxygen which further acts as an accelerant in presence of flammable substances. This is primarily used for the manufacture of chlorine dioxide, which acts as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. It is mostly applicable in the production of chemical intermediates such as sodium perchlorate and potassium chlorate.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry is a key driver for the market of sodium chlorite

Increased demand in food and poultry industry also boost the market growth

Growing usage in the paper and pulp industry is also likely to boost the market growth

Increasing demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the development of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone acts as restraint for the market growth

Increasing e-media popularity has resulted in a slowdown in the use of papers in newspaper publishing and the like which is restraining the market growth

Changes in consumer preferences is also one of the factor restricting this market growth

Key Pointers of the Report

The Sodium Chlorite Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Sodium Chlorite Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Sodium Chlorite Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

