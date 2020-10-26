Soft Exoskeleton Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2025

The global soft exoskeleton market is touted to make a big difference in the wearable industry in the coming years, owing to increasing product demand from patients with musculoskeletal and neurological disorders coupled with plentiful advantages of soft suits over bulky metallic suits. Research and development are the cornerstones of this industry, leading players try and guarantee cutting-edge, practical, and quality products for solving consumer problems.

Amidst stringent labor safety regulations, there has been an upward momentum in product demand in manufacturing industries, primarily driven by the need to ensure worker safety and enhance efficiency, thereby bolstering soft exoskeleton market over the future.

Growing adoption of exoskeletons along with technological developments in soft wearables has provided increased impetus to soft exoskeleton market forecast. Rise in usage of the product across many crucial industries such as military, industrial and healthcare sectors coupled with several benefits offered through its use will bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Favorable rules and regulations by the government and other internationally recognized institutions will support the business growth over the period of study. In 2017, the American Society for Testing and Materials formed a committee F48 in order to address the concerns regarding design and manufacturing, human factors and ergonomics, maintenance and disposal and task performance and environmental considerations. These standards will allow the market leaders to focus on providing reliable, low cost and superior quality exoskeleton solutions.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Soft Exoskeleton Market. They are as follows:

Activelink, Bioservo Technologies AB, Daiya Industry, Gogoa, Harvard Biodesign Lab, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Revision Military Ltd., SRI International, Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, Defence Science and Technology Organisation, Ekso Bionics, Panasonic Corporation, Otherlab

Regionally, Europe soft exoskeleton market will witness significant growth primarily due to the rise in R&D investments in order to improve the existing technology. Moreover, there is a prevalence of geriatric population in the region along with proliferating innovations in the technology. High disposable income in Europe drives the demand for advanced, innovative yet cost-effective products, steering constant developments.

Rising cases of disabilities in patients caused due to spinal injuries or strokes is leading to a robust requirement for reliable and effective medical solutions. The upper and lower body segment led global soft exoskeleton market share with a total valuation of USD 700 thousand in the year 2018.

Europe is witnessing rising cases of industry participants collaborating with research institutes in order to develop lightweight exosuits at a considerably lower cost. For example, University of Limerick is collaborating with the Italian Institute of Technology to offer commercially feasible exoskeletons by the end of 2019.

