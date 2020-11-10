Software-Defined Data Center Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2026

The worldwide software-defined data center market is poised to witness a massive momentum in the upcoming years perhaps attributing to the burgeoning demands for resource pooling, virtualization, data integrity, resiliency, and predictability amongst myriad businesses. Moreover, the rising dominance of cloud services in tandem with a gradual growth in the business and consumer applications is stimulating the SDDC industry dynamics during 2020-2026.

The proliferation of smartphones alongside the expanding penetration of internet services across the APAC region is forecast to propel the global software-defined data center market growth over the mentioned timeframe.

SDDC is a shift from hardware-centric data center to a virtualized data center. One of the profound factors that is fueling its adoption across the globe is the growing need for enhanced IT agility, lower operational costs, and reduced capital expenditure. Software-defined data center market enable datacenter virtualization and hybrid cloud extensibility, prompting the IT firms to minimize the capital expenditure, eventually providing high feasibility and recoverability for all workloads. Further, the product abstracts and automates the flexible deployment for disaster recovery, cutting the downtime for the organizations.

SDDC solutions act as a holistic option for IT organizations by ensuring uninterrupted availability of data, services and applications even during downtime. Growing adoption of server virtualization and cloud computing services has led to a tremendous shift in the way cloud computing services are being deployed, managed and scaled in order to garner the same benefits from their networks. Rising data virtualization needs will bolster software-defined data center market outlook.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Software-Defined Data Center Market. They are as follows:

Advanced Systems Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Vantra), HP Enterprises, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation), NetApp, Inc., Nexenta Systems, Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corporation, QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QualityTech, LP), Rahi Systems, Super Micro Computer, Inc., SUSE LLC, Vmware, Inc.

Increasing dominance of cloud-based services due to expanding reliance on cloud computing will prove to be the major factor proliferating the market growth. Cloud services are prominently used across a range of business as well as consumer applications. Emerging trends of online shopping, video streaming and social networking have led to the generation of massive amounts of data, which creates a strong need for reliable SDDC solutions.

The proliferation and growing penetration of smartphones across the globe will further add to this demand. Rapid adoption of smartphones has resulted in robust growth of the consumer electronics sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing trends of IoT, cloud computing and smart mobility solutions will present ample opportunities to SDDC service providers.

