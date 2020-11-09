Solar EPC Market by Geographical Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

The US is a key growth pocket for solar EPC market and is anticipated to surpass USD 14 billion by 2025, in terms of revenue. The country is a frontrunner in the adoption of solar power and is currently reinforcing investment on sustainable technologies, which is likely to fuel regional market growth in the coming years. Replacement of existing power plants in the country with solar PV plants is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of solar EPC market. In 2017, the US government proposed to offer tax rebate to corporations switching to renewable power as a part of its clean energy business agenda. Such renewable energy push from the US is resonating strong growth within global solar EPC market.

The solar energy sector is witnessing unprecedented growth in deployment on a global scale. With numerous countries ramping up their renewable energy efforts, global solar power EPC market is heading forward with strong growth momentum.

Against the backdrop of the urgency to curtail harmful emissions and intensifying threats related to energy security, multiple countries across the globe are shifting towards renewable energy sources. Deployment of solar power on large-scale, across both developed as well as developing countries, is supporting solar EPC market trends. Global solar EPC market size is predicted to exceed an annual installation of 100 GW by 2025.

Towering pressure from international regulatory bodies towards reduction of harmful emissions and various developed countries focused on renewable energy capacity addition are other factors impelling solar EPC market size. For instance, the United Nations launched the ‘Mission 2020’ in 2017 as a part of its pioneering initiative towards decarbonization, which declared the state of a ‘new urgency’ to achieve greenhouse emission reduction targets by 2020.

The residential sector is scaling up its solar power deployment efforts, which offers massive growth potential for solar power EPC market. Regulatory push for the deployment of renewable power along with subsidies and incentives for grid deployment has prompted rapid deployment of solar power in the residential sector. Roof-top solar power installations have become commonplace in the renewable energy space due to various fiscal benefits offered by federal agencies to accelerate installation of solar power. Moreover, enactment of strict building codes and standards across the globe pertaining to the establishment of energy efficient environments is positively impacting solar EPC market outlook in the residential sector.

Brisk industrial activity worldwide is fueling the need for reliable power parallelly, which brings forth the need for sustainable industrial technologies. Regulatory bodies have been constantly directing efforts towards deployment of renewable energies in the industrial sector. Such measures include renewable energy certificates, green bonds, clean energy drives, and portfolio standards, which are likely to bolster growth prospects of solar EPC market.

In view of the huge solar energy potential that Asia Pacific possesses and the rapid consolidation of the industrial sector, Asia Pacific solar EPC market is poised for momentous growth. A host of factors have been instrumental in shaping the growth of the regional market, which include towering demand for renewable power in the developing economies of the region and rising government funding for renewable projects. The emerging economies of the region have exhibited heightened interest towards the deployment of solar power, which has boosted solar EPC market demand. In addition, economic upturn in the region coupled with regulatory support programs are further substantiating the regional market growth.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions & abbreviations

1.2.1 Definitions

1.2.2 Abbreviations

1.3 Market estimates and forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Solar EPC market 3600 synopsis, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Classification trends

2.1.4 End use trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Solar EPC Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Photovoltaic

3.3.1.1 Value addition

3.3.2 CSP

3.3.2.1 Value addition

3.3.2.2 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 Concentrated Solar Power

3.5.1.1 China

3.5.1.2 India

3.5.1.3 UAE

3.5.1.4 Chile

3.5.1.5 South Africa

3.5.1.6 Morocco

3.5.1.7 U.S.

3.5.1.8 Europe

3.5.2 Photovoltaic (PV)

3.5.2.1 China

3.5.2.2 India

3.5.2.3 Australia

3.5.2.4 South Africa

3.5.2.5 Chile

3.5.2.6 U.S.

3.5.2.7 Europe

3.6 Feed in tariff landscape

3.7 Capital cost structure

3.7.1 Price learning curve for PV technologies

3.7.2 Capital cost breakdown analysis for solar PV plant, 2018

3.8 Leading investment scenario across solar industry

3.8.1 India

3.8.2 China

3.8.3 Chile

3.8.4 Saudi Arabia

3.8.5 Egypt

3.8.6 Australia

3.9 Invested capital in RE Market, 2017

3.10 Investments across the global clean energy sector (USD Billion), 2017

3.10.1 Investments across the global clean energy sector (USD Billion)

3.10.2 Investments across the global clean energy sector, by region (USD Billion)

3.10.3 Investments across the global clean energy sector, by technology (USD Billion)

3.10.4 Investments across the global clean energy sector, by investment stage (USD Billion)

3.10.5 VC/PE investments in clean energy sector, (USD Billion)

3.10.5.1 Major VC/PE transactions, 2016

3.10.5.2 Major VC/PE transactions, 2017

3.11 Capex & Opex trend prevailing across key solar market

3.11.1 U.S.

3.11.1.1 Capex

3.11.1.2 Opex

3.11.2 Brazil

3.11.2.1 Capex

3.11.2.2 Opex

3.11.3 Australia

3.11.3.1 Capex

3.11.3.2 Opex

3.11.4 Indonesia

3.11.4.1 Capex

3.11.4.2 Opex

3.11.5 Mexico

3.11.5.1 Capex

3.11.5.2 Opex

3.11.6 Vietnam

3.11.6.1 Capex

3.11.6.2 Opex

3.12 LCOE trend

3.12.1 U.S.

3.12.2 Brazil

3.12.3 Australia

3.12.4 Japan

3.12.5 Indonesia

3.12.6 Mexico

3.12.7 Vietnam

3.13 Equity IRRs/financial returns of plants across major countries

3.13.1 U.S.

3.13.1.1 Assumptions

3.13.2 Brazil

3.13.2.1 Assumptions

3.13.3 Australia

3.13.3.1 Assumption

3.13.3.2 IRR prevailing across key region (Australia)

3.13.4 Japan

3.13.4.1 Assumption

3.14 Global average energy cost

3.15 Average Solar CUF/PLF trend across leading countries

3.15.1 U.S.

3.15.2 Brazil

3.15.3 Australia

3.15.4 Japan

3.16 Average capital cost for EPC/MW

3.17 Cable and structure landscape

3.18 Solar subsidy landscape

3.19 Solar grid parity status

3.20 Key Investors across solar industry

3.21 Customer requirements

3.22 Customer group requirements

3.22.1 Residential & Commercial

3.22.2 Industrial

3.23 Entry barrier

3.24 Degree of industrial competition

3.24.1 North America

3.24.2 Europe

3.24.3 Asia Pacific

3.24.4 Middle East

3.24.5 Africa

3.24.6 Latin America

3.25 Industry impact forces

3.25.1 Growth drivers

3.25.1.1 North America & Europe

3.25.1.1.1 Favorable regulatory inclination towards sustainable energy

3.25.1.1.2 Positive clean energy outlook

3.25.1.2 Asia

3.25.1.2.1 Large-scale renewable integration

3.25.1.2.2 Growing energy demand across isolated areas

3.25.1.3 Middle East & Africa

3.25.1.3.1 Restructuring & revamping of existing electrical infrastructure

3.25.1.3.2 Large scale renewable integration prospects

3.25.1.4 Latin America

3.25.1.4.1 Integration of a sustainable energy infrastructure

3.25.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.25.2.1 Availability of auxiliary technologies

3.26 Growth potential analysis

3.27 Porter’s analysis

3.28 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.28.1 Company market share

3.28.2 Strategy dashboard

3.28.2.1 Trina Solar

3.28.2.1.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.28.2.2 Canadian Solar

3.28.2.2.1 Project Completion

3.28.2.3 First Solar

3.28.2.3.1 Collaboration

3.28.2.4 SunPower Corporation

3.28.2.4.1 Collaboration

3.28.2.5 Enviromena

3.28.2.5.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.28.2.6 Akuo Energy

3.28.2.6.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.28.2.7 Hanwha Q Cells

3.28.2.7.1 Collaboration

3.28.2.8 Bechtel

3.28.2.8.1 Regional Expansion

3.28.2.9 Juwi AG

3.28.2.9.1 Collaboration

3.28.2.10 Belectric

3.28.2.10.1 Regional expansion

3.29 PESTEL analysis

3.30 Key distributors of solar module

