Solar EPC Market to witness a steady growth over the forecast timeframe

Large-scale utility installation will positively influence the global solar EPC market. The utility sector, that mainly deploys ground-mounted solar power systems, is touted to have been recorded as one of the most lucrative end-use sectors for the solar EPC market in 2018. With the escalating growth in smart cities and electric vehicles reaching the masses, there is increasing pressure on the utility sector for delivering sustainable energy to manufacturing industries and customers. Rising focus toward curbing CO2 emissions from large industries and power generating plants in tandem with favorable fiscal benefits on the grounds of the development of energy efficient solar systems will further augment solar EPC industry size from utility applications.

The global shift towards clean, affordable and reliable electricity along with rising focus towards curbing CO2 emissions will drive solar EPC market growth in the upcoming years. Reportedly, solar PV is recorded to be one of the most installed power generation technologies across the globe in recent years, having been accountable for the deployment of extensive new capacity than fossil fuels and nuclear combined. As per SolarPower Europe, in 2017, a total of 99.1 GW of on-grid solar systems were installed across the globe – depicting almost 30% y-o-y growth over the 76.6 GW capacity in 2016, thereby indicating that solar EPC market is here to stay.

In terms of installations, it would be apt to quote that roof-top installations are likely to depict maximum instatement, specially across the commercial and residential sectors in the years to come. Roof-top solar is increasingly cost-effective for business owners, homeowners and communities. Affordable technology prices, supportive financing and the growing network of solar companies and financers are anticipated to help reduce the prices for household roof-top systems in the U.S.

Customers generally prefer roof-top PVs as they don’t require a dedicated land area for installation and can efficiently occupy roof space that is widely available even in urban areas. Apparently, India’s National Solar Mission shares similar goals on using roof-top PVs, as it officially announced plans to install 100 GW of solar by 2022, of which 40 GW would be credited to rooftop solar. In essence, the integration of decentralized generation units in order to cater to the growing demand for energy will massively augment solar EPC market from roof-top installations over 2019-2025.

Geographically, speaking the United States is touted to emerge as one of the most prominent regional markets for the solar EPC industry. As per estimates, the U.S. solar EPC market is projected to exceed $14 billion by 2025, driven by the fact that solar power has proven to be a strong driver of the region’s economic growth. Reportedly, in 2014, the U.S. solar industry employed over 170,000 people, offering a job growth rate that positively influenced the overall economy.

Regulatory measures to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels coupled with financial funding to integrate renewable energy will also stimulate product penetration. In addition to offering new jobs, the U.S. government, in 2017, proposed plans to decrease in their tax reforms by reducing corporate taxes in a bid to boost the clean energy business potential, that would further stimulate the U.S. solar EPC market growth.

Another region that has gained traction in solar EPC market is the Asia Pacific, on account of the rising investments in the renewable sector backed by favorable government initiatives. Investment subsidies, positive regulatory programs, renewable integration targets and government reforms have certainly reinforced the APAC solar EPC market in recent years.

For instance, recently India’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal to set up 12 GW of solar projects using locally-made equipment by 2023, an initiative the will certainly boost the region’s economic growth, in turn, paving the way for the expansion of APAC solar EPC market.

A vital form of contracting procedure, solar EPC is extensively used to provide end-to-end services associated with construction, design, procurement and commissioning. Powered by the growing demand by emerging countries for clean, sustainable electricity and the robust efforts by industry players to develop new high-efficient systems, the global solar PV market is expected to emerge as one of the most remunerative verticals of the overall energy sphere.

