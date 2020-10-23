Solar Panel Cleaning Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware As per the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Solar Panel Cleaning Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Global solar panel cleaning market is driven by ongoing technological advancements and increasing number of solar power projects across the globe. Solar panels generate electricity by converting natural light coming from the sun. Although solar panels are self-sustaining and generally require low maintenance, their efficiency is subject to environmental effects like dust accumulation, humidity, and temperature, which is driving the demand for solar panel cleaning.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2337480/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Based on the technology spectrum, electrostatic dry cleaning segment is expected to display significant growth over the forecast period. Electrostatic cleaning device are designed to eliminate dust from the surface area of solar panels. These devices involve high-power AC voltage to be fed into the parallel screen electrodes positioned on a solar panel, resulting in an electrostatic force between the particles closer to the electrodes. The electrostatic force results in reciprocating movement of particles, causing few particles to pass through the upper screen openings of the electrode and consequently fall off by descending along the slanted panel. Thus, adoption of electrostatic technology for cleaning is anticipated to increase the efficiency of mega solar power plants built in deserts, thereby stimulating the segment growth.

In terms of the process, automatic robotic segment is expected to witness modest gains in the coming years, owning by growing inclination towards advanced solar cleaning technologies in mega farms. In this process, the robot is supplied with high pressure water by a diesel pump, which is utilized for moving and cleaning. The process is highly reliable and minimizes the need for power supply. A row of panels requires two successive round trips to be cleaned. When the cycle ends, the robot automatically positions itself onto the rolling support, allowing it to be positioned in front of the next row. Robotic cleaning generally requires two operators. Hence, automatic robots are witnessing an increased demand as they enhance solar panel cleaning process.

Considering the regional outlook, solar panel cleaning market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness substantial growth due to initiation of large-scale solar projects and expansion of grid infrastructure.

Major players operating in global solar panel cleaning market are Boson Robotics Ltd., Ecoppia, Serbot AG, Clean Solar Solutions Ltd., NOMADD, Heliotex, Clean Solar Solutions Ltd., Kashgar Solbright Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd., Solar Service Professionals, BladeRanger, Indisolar Products Private Limited, Premier Solar Cleaning, LLC, SunBrush mobil GmbH, Sharp Corporation, Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning, Kärcher, and UT Pumps & Systems Private Limited.

Questions & Answers: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market

Q1: What are the key growth parameters of global solar panel cleaning market?

A: Global solar panel cleaning market is driven by ongoing technological advancements and increasing number of solar power projects across the globe.

Q2: How is Middle East & Africa contributing to the growth of solar panel cleaning market?

A: Initiation of large-scale solar projects and expansion of grid infrastructure throughout the region is supporting the growth of solar panel cleaning industry in MEA.

Q3: How is the competitive landscape of global solar panel cleaning market defined?

A: Major contenders in global solar panel cleaning market include Boson Robotics Ltd., Ecoppia, Serbot AG, Clean Solar Solutions Ltd., NOMADD, Heliotex, Clean Solar Solutions Ltd., Kashgar Solbright Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd., Solar Service Professionals, and BladeRanger among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/solar-panel-cleaning-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog