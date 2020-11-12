Solid State Lighting Market Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2024

As per reliable estimates, the global LED-based solid state lighting market is slated to garner more than USD 80 billion in revenue by 2024. The rising deployment of LEDs in cities, combined with new smart technologies, has been instrumental in creating new opportunities for urban lighting professionals. In addition to this, numerous countries have mandated various policies and laws regarding the implementation of import tariffs for LED components and product utility that is bound to propel LED-based solid state lighting market.

Owing to the global drift toward energy efficiency and improved energy consumption practices, the solid state lighting market has emerged as one of the most profitable niche verticals of the sustainable and smart technologies industry. Solid state lighting (SSL) technology is ten times more efficient than incandescent lighting and twice as efficient as fluorescent lighting. Moreover, the SSL technology has witnessed drastic enhancements in the recent times which has resulted in the SSL-based lighting sources such as LED and OLED become a vital component in the affordable high-performance buildings. Additionally, the increasing usage of SSL technology in automotive sector has impelled the solid state lighting market share.

The solid state lighting has been increasingly described as a high-potential technology which is currently in its nascent stage and is yet to reach its fullest potential. Despite rapid enhancements in semiconductor materials and smart control systems, the application benefits and the possibility of this technology lowering energy costs substantially is yet to be extensively researched upon. Taking concrete steps in this direction, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a research fund to the tune of USD 15 million in April 2018 to accelerate further breakthroughs in solid state technology across the nation. The funding apparently intends to support innovative research by technology leaders in four prominent areas viz., advanced fabrication R&D, core technology research for LEDs, OLEDs, and Cross-Cutting lighting, novel lighting in a limited Mock Field Application, and proof-of-concept and prototype development for LEDs and OLEDs.

In this context, it is quite imperative to mention that the research grant by DOE is in line with the strategic goals set by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to achieve higher energy-efficiency in residential and industrial sectors of the U.S. Needless to mention, the unveiling of such encouraging research initiatives by government bodies is certain to impel the growth prospects of solid state lighting market in the forthcoming years.

Speaking of the regional growth potential, European nations are likely to be one of the most profitable terrains for solid state lighting market in the upcoming years. A favorable regulatory structure coupled with a robust support for new research to effectively implement smart urban lighting systems has caused rapid product penetration across European Union. With an aim to develop advanced tools that would provide cities with a range of competencies in dealing with complex procurement procedures, the European Union had rolled out a project named as FP7 SSL-erate. The project further intends to fast-track the uptake of high-quality SSL technology across the continent by bringing validated information to relevant stakeholders and encouraging open innovation programs. Europe solid state lighting market, as per Global Market Insights, Inc. holds a revenue target of USD 20 billion by 2024.

Elaborating further, the project explored the advantages that smart human-centric lighting can have for urban dwellers and how these systems can align with the goals of a city to become more sustainable in the long run. Needless to mention, the implementation of such pioneering initiatives would have an optimistic influence on the Europe solid state lighting industry share.

Owing to enhanced levels of performance compared to traditional lighting products along with lower cost of ownership, the solid state lighting market has been garnering commendable popularity across sustainable and smart technologies industry in the recent years. With the involvement of multiple stakeholders including national laboratories, academic institutions, and industry researchers who would pour in their expertise in improving the technology, the solid state lighting market is bound to proliferate at an impressive pace in the times to come. The commercialization potential of solid state lighting industry is estimated to exceed USD 85 billion by 2024.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid Sources

1.4.2.2 Public Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Solid state lighting market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Technology trends

Chapter 3 Solid State Lighting Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Collaborations/Partnerships

3.3.2.2 Acquisitions

3.3.2.3 E-commerce (Online)

3.3.2.4 Distributors

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 China

3.5 Materials for solid state lighting

3.5.1 Inorganic materials

3.5.2 Organic materials

3.5.3 Hybrid materials

3.6 Cost structure analysis

3.6.1 Operating cost estimation

3.6.2 Capital cost estimation

3.6.3 Ownership cost of light

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.7.1 LED

3.7.2 OLED

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 North America

3.8.1.1.1 Importance of LED technology in horticulture application

3.8.1.2 Increasing R&D and government spending

3.8.1.3 Europe

3.8.1.3.1 Increasing usage in automotive lighting sector

3.8.1.3.2 Ban on incandescent bulbs

3.8.1.4 Asia Pacific

3.8.1.4.1 Government initiatives for the development of smart cities

3.8.1.4.2 Government endorsement of energy-efficient lights

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High cost

3.7.2.2 Low brightness and efficiency

3.9 Innovation and sustainability

3.10 Comparison

3.10.1 LED lighting vs Conventional lighting

3.10.2 LED lighting vs Incandescent lighting

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2017

3.11.1 Emerging business models

3.11.1.1 New product launch

3.11.1.2 Joint Venture

3.11.1.3 Acquisitions

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 Competitive landscape, 2017

3.13.1 Strategy dashboard

3.14 PESTEL analysis

3.15 Patent landscape

