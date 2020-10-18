Solidarity campaign promotes food donation

Last Wednesday (14), the movement to defend democracy, public education and social rights through solidarity gathering with various organizations delivered 173 basic baskets and 301 masks to the families of the Kaingang Ligeiro indigenous reserve in Charrua (RS). ).

The joint action came from the initiative and articulation of teachers from the Rural Education Course at Fronteira Sul Federal University (UFFS) – Erechim Campus by their students who bring together a total of 18 indigenous peoples from this community.

According to Professor Naira Mohr, one of the factors that motivated the mobilization was a message published in the Jornal Brasil de Fato RS in September that included the number of 15 indigenous peoples deaths in the state, 11 from the light reserve. “This shocked us as a staff of the course, also given the relationship with the rural education students. At this point, we contacted these students and the boss, who told us about a very complex situation, from the difficulty of performing funeral rituals to the lack of hygiene supplies to stop contamination and the food crisis, ”he emphasizes .

Mohr says that as a result, help was sought from the Movement in Defense of Democracy, Public Education and Social Rights (MDDEPDS), which has already developed solidarity measures that welcomed the proposal. The movement consists of 29 organizations operating in the Alto Uruguai region, including public educational institutions, religious and trade union organizations, social movements, cooperatives and organized civil society.

These are: UERGS, IFRS, UFFS, Kresol, Creral, Cecafes, Cooperfamília, Cooperativa Nossa Terra, Agricoop, Ataper, Sutraf-AU, CUT, Union of Municipalities, Food Union, Union, Metalworkers Union, CPERS, MAB, National Human Rights Movement, Social Pastoral of the Diocese of Erechim, Pastoral da Criança, Pastoral da Juventude, Caritas, People’s Youth Uprising, FEAB, Obra Santa Marta, CAPA, JPT and UJS.

Cacique Marciano Palhano shared that there are about 400 families living in the reserve that has faced challenges to ensure survival / MDDEPDS

According to boss Marciano Palhano, there are around 400 families living in the reserve who faced challenges in order to ensure their survival. “The community is closed and most of the people who have worked outside are unemployed, including families who have been dependent on selling handicrafts.”

The reception of the Kaingang during the deliveries was warm and very grateful to the Movement for their willingness to contribute in such a difficult context for the community. According to the chief, “some families are in dire need of food, and these basic baskets are of paramount importance in ensuring these people’s sustenance”. Marciano and the students from Educação do Campo thanked the group and made themselves available to contribute to social struggles.

The baskets were made by family cooperatives (Cecafes, Nossa Terra, Cooperfamília) in collaboration with the People’s Youth Levante – Erechim and the Center for Support and Promotion of Agroecology (Capa).

For Rhuane Salles from Levante, “we live in a context of great adversity in which the Bolsonaro genocidal government puts indigenous quilombolas at the front”.

“We understand that this is a time of struggle and resistance as we cannot let go of anyone. We as MDDEPDS are committed to the community and thank the farmers in the region who made the food, varied and of quality for the Baskets ”, completes the militant.

The Movement to Defend Democracy, Public Education and Social Rights thanks everyone involved in this action, including the Federal Institute Rio Grande do Sul (IFRS) – Erechim Campus / MDDEPDS

The coordinator of Capa Erechim, Ingrid Margarete Giesel, said they were happy that the delivery of the basic baskets this week, in which they are celebrating World Food Day, was under the theme of “cultivating, feeding, conserving”. Together. Our actions are our future. “

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the world’s hunger, poverty and malnutrition problems and the need for healthy food production to help the most vulnerable people recover and make food systems more sustainable, stronger and more resilient do. We want good food on the table for everyone and agroecology in defense of life. “

The valuable variety of foods in the basic baskets – including cassava, orange and brown sugar, as well as beans, rice, corn flour, wheat flour, lard – produced by the farmers of the Alto Uruguay region in Rio Grande do Sul brought an important consideration to the Kaingangs that “we are together in the struggle for the sovereignty of the peoples through our food”.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko