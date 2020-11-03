“Something unusual is happening”: Sérgio Conceição was concerned about FC Porto ‘s defensive weaknesses

The number of goals conceded by FC Porto at the beginning of the season worries Sérgio Conceição. “Something unusual is happening, but we are aware of it,” the coach said yesterday in the preview of today’s game against Marseille for the Champions League.

The coach wants the team to “naturally” change the chip for the game in Dragão after the defeat in Paços de Ferreira (2-3): “The teams are …

To read all CM Exclusives on November 3rd, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. Display the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction