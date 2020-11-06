Sónia Araújo: “The woman must have every means of grooming and a smile that is always happy at the end of the day” – Celebrities

Who were the first people you said were pregnant and what were the most epic / unexpected reactions?

The first person who knew was my husband. He was overjoyed because we had been trying to get pregnant for some time and soon wanted to tell half the world about it. It is the inexperience of the father for the first time! Of course, I let him see common sense tell him to wait a month or two to see if everything is okay and only then share the news. But we immediately told our parents, who were also in the clouds. She was the first granddaughter on both sides and as such was very much sought after and spoiled.

How was the experience of the first pregnancy? Were there any differences between them? Pros and cons, anything goes …

The first pregnancy always went very well! I really felt in a state of grace! I never felt sick except that the coffee (which I always liked) didn’t taste good. I was always in a good mood, with energy and work until the end of pregnancy, always with direct and external and even travel in between.

In the second pregnancy (of twins) it wasn’t exactly the same anymore. I felt good too, but the weight of two babies is very different. I only had two seasicknesses and it was on a trip. I have always eaten very well because I knew that two beings would all suck me up! However, I was always aware that in this case I didn’t have to eat for two or three, which is increasingly important for the quality of my food, as our health and that of babies depends much more on our healthy lifestyle habits.

During my first pregnancy, I continued to train even though the training was adapted to my condition. In the second I trained a lot less and since I had a very active life it was a good workout!

I think that just as no two children are the same, neither will two pregnancies be the same. The second, because there were two of them, I felt more tired towards the end of the time, the babies weren’t exactly small and I felt like I ran out of space for them and every time they decided to change their position change, I felt uncomfortable and at the end of time, I felt uncomfortable. I could only practically sleep sitting down.

Since there is some stress in my job, the doctor advised me to slow down for the last month so that I wouldn’t be born prematurely, and so I did. The tube ran well until the caesarean section was scheduled in the expected time.

I have to say that I had the best experiences with both of my births. The team was the same, everything went as planned, I always felt in the hands of the best professionals who gave me the greatest peace of mind so that I could have the best experience of my life in full!

What were your first thoughts when your first child was born?

When Carolina was born the first one is the thought / doubt whether we will be good mothers and fathers if we are to deal with the message of a being that depends entirely on us. But we are quickly overwhelmed by a wave of unconditional love and an invincible force. As if the world was suddenly focused on us!

At the first setbacks, some doubts arise because not everything is always a rose bed, but I usually don’t turn on the “complicometer” either. So everything went very well. Even sleepless nights, even breastfeeding or the first cramps or gastroenteritis.

The least good and most stressful part was getting back to work just two months later and at a time when I was still breastfeeding. I had to express milk daily, which was the case with both pregnancies.

Do you remember the “most annoying” recommendations from friends and family?

There are always recommendations from the whole family and even from outside, for example that after 3 or 4 months the baby should go to his room alone to sleep alone … I never did that. My children didn’t go to their room until they were about a year old. I wouldn’t be quiet, and every time I heard a moan I would get up all night (laughs!). With them by my side, all I had to do was look at them or give them a hand that would calm down instantly.

Another common recommendation is that the baby should not be given too much lap or too much pampering. I’ve always followed my instincts.

When do your children take you seriously?

My kids take me seriously when they catch up, but that’s all normal. They are both in a good mood and playing, and suddenly the house is turned upside down.

What do you do when your kids aren’t watching but what do you tell them not to?

There are some things I tell you that I don’t do myself because the best way to teach is by setting an example. But I always tell them to go to bed early to get a good night’s sleep and that their income depends on what I don’t always do.

What was the father’s biggest mistake? That day when I was lost and …

The father didn’t make a lot of mistakes, he always knew how to do the same things as the mother, but he had to carry something inside out or something like the baby. But seriously, it had fallen asleep at a red light for the first few days of sleepless nights. But nothing serious happened, just the driver of the back car hit the window to wake him up.

Sónia Araújo with her children and her husband. Photo: @sonia_l_araujo

In addition to the woman and the job, what are the greatest challenges of motherhood?

Being a mother is one of the greatest challenges we will face, largely because of the responsibility for raising a child. It is not easy to reconcile with work, manage time, and most importantly the desired emotional stability in order to make the best decisions and options in the life of a parent or couple. There is so much on offer today that our children and teenagers really need some guidelines to help them feel confident and decide what is best for them. Parents shouldn’t tell where to go, but show the different paths ahead and give them security, lots of love and self-confidence.

Is it important to have moments just for you? How can you do that

It is very important to have time for myself. Stability in raising children depends on our own stability, physical and mental health. Sometimes we got so involved in the birth of the baby that we forget ourselves and the “we” as a couple cancel each other out. Once this phase is over, it is important to know that we still have our identity.

What is still taboo in motherhood to be a mother?

Fortunately, the taboos of motherhood are more blurred. The fact that many parents are also called to take responsibility for upbringing is progress. However, the “load” remains very much on the side of the woman, who always has to have soup in the fridge for her son, all clothes washed, everyone in the world available to take care of themselves and a happy smile at the end of the day!