Soundproof Curtains Market Industry Global Revenue, Historical & Forecast To 2024

The adoption of soundproof curtains has gathered pace in recent times. Developing countries are observing high infrastructural investments for the development of hotels, roadways, residential and commercial buildings. The construction activity is resulting in increased noise pollution. In a bid to tackle the issue, soundproof curtains are being used across various industries.

Growing focus on employee health and well-being in industrial sectors along with increasing awareness pertaining to negative health effects of sound pollution may fuel product deployment. Expansion of travel & tourism industry with increasing count of hotel chains has further created a potential scope for product adoption.

Also, with rising noise pollution, associated regulatory authorities are implementing new environmental policies which is driving the demand for soundproof curtains. In line with the regulatory norms, regions with large religious structure including temples, mosques, churches may witness major adoption of soundproof curtains.

Areas with expansive growth in automotive sector and resulting growing effect of sound pollution are generating a heavy demand for soundproof curtains. Shifting focus towards enhancing employee productivity may also encourage product deployment. Moreover, increased consumer spending on sound insulation in emerging economies will favor soundproof curtains industry trends over the coming years.

Plastic foam is a material that offers effective sound absorption, has a minimal thickness and aids in controlling echoes, vibration and noise. They are manufactured mainly in pyramid and wedge shapes as per the applicability varying with respect to setting requirements. Growing demand for controlling reverberation sound in residential and industrial sector is fueling the demand for plastic foam-based products. Estimates suggest that plastic foam segment in the market may exhibit CAGR of 4.5% over 2018-2024.

Mineral wools are experiencing heavy demand from commercial and industrial sectors for water-resistance and fire-resistant application. These curtains offer comparatively greater R-value than fiber glass, providing better sound blocking. Mineral wool soundproof curtains are expected to generate USD 375 million in terms of revenue over the analysis period.

In 2017, Europe soundproof curtains industry accounted for more than 45% of the market share. This can be attributed to rise in noise pollution due to expanding tourism and transportation sector across the region. Spain, France, Germany and U.K. collectively have an established travel and tourism industry which made a significant contribution of around 9% to the European GDP in 2016. Increasing hotel infrastructure investment across the region is likely to create robust demand for soundproof curtains.

Countries in the APAC region, including China, Thailand and India are observing large private and government investments in infrastructure development including bridges, roadways industries, educational institutes, hotels and hospitals. These investments directed towards new infrastructure development is likely to offer lucrative growth for soundproof curtain manufacturers in the region.

For instance, Thailand is undergoing for heavy investment in hotel infrastructure and may generate huge product demand in the coming years. Asia Pacific soundproof curtains market share is poised to showcase a notable growth rate of more than 5.5% over the projected timeframe.

Key players operating in the global sound-proofing market are Amcraft Manufacturing, Acoustical Surfaces, Acoustic Curtains, Sound Control Services, Residential Acoustics, Robert Soper Limited, Rite-Hite, ZAK Acoustics, Flexshield, Kinetic Noise Control, Moondream and GLT Products, among several others.

